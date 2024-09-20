Borregaard ASA: New Supply Contract For Electric Power With Hafslund

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard and the Norwegian hydropower producer Hafslund have entered into a new long-term power purchase agreement, for the period 2025 to 2034. The annual contract volume is 88 GWh, representing 10–15% of the Sarpsborg site's annual consumption.

