Financière De Tubize - Transparency Notification

Press release - Regulated information

Brussels, 20 September 2024 - 8:00 CET

Summary of the notification

Financière de Tubize has received a transparency notification dated 17 September 2024, as a result of which, on 1 August 2024, Barnfin SA acquired 11,744 shares from Jonkheer van Rijckevorsel, which consequently leaves the concert consisting of FEJ SRL, Baron Daniel Janssen, Altaï Invest (company controlled by Mrs Evelyn du Monceau), and Barnfin SA (non-controlled company). This has no impact on the number of shares held in the concert party, which remains unchanged.

As a result of this acquisition, Barnfin SA was restructured and is no longer controlled by any natural or legal person.

Content of the notification