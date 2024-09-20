(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) --



1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree to establish Kuwait Company with a capital of one million Kuwaiti Dinars.

1991 -- Kuwait and the US signed a 10-year defense agreement, stipulating defending Kuwait's and independence from any foreign aggression, as well as boosting peace and stability in the Gulf countries.

1994 -- Kuwait signed the International Atomic Agency's (IAEA) nuclear safety agreement, aimed at improving safety of nuclear stations.

2000 -- Fuhaid Al-Daihani of Kuwait won a silver medal in the double-trap competition of the Olympic Games in Australia.

2001 -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) elected Kuwait as member in the Board of Governors, the agency's executive authority.

2002 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Communications reduced international calls rates with some countries by more than 70 percent, the lowest in the Arabian Gulf region.

2010 -- Kuwait and Russia signed a five-year cooperation agreement in peaceful use of nuclear energy.

2010 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 5.9 million (USD 17.7 million) loan with Kenya to finance a project to improve transportation service.

2018 -- KFAED agreed to reschedule 17 loans worth USD 300.7 million with Jordan.

2021 -- Kuwait headed the 65th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) General Conference. This was the first time Kuwait chaired a meeting for the agency since joining it some five decades ago.

2022 -- Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Abdali area.

2023 -- The Ministry of Oil announced that Kuwait won four seats in the executive committees of the World Petroleum Council, for the first time, for the 2023-2026 term. (end)

