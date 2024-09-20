Ros Unicus Duet Performs Concert Program At Mugam Center
9/20/2024 1:08:45 AM
On September 19, within the framework of the XVI Uzeyir
Hajibeyli International music Festival, the duo "Ros Unicus"
(Austria-Azerbaijan) Farid Feyzullayev and Jala Rasulova performed
an interesting concert program at the International Mugham Center,
Having shared their impressions before the concert, the
performers said that it was their second concert at the
festival.
"We participated in the program of the festival for the first
time ten years ago. We are proud to participate in such a great
festival. Currently, we represent both Azerbaijan and Austria,"
they said.
In the chamber music evening concert, the performers turned to
the works of People's Artist Arif Malikov, Turker Gasimzadeh, John
Cage, Luciano Berio, Igor Stravinsky and Maurice Ravel.
