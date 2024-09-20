عربي


Ros Unicus Duet Performs Concert Program At Mugam Center

9/20/2024 1:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, within the framework of the XVI Uzeyir Hajibeyli International music Festival, the duo "Ros Unicus" (Austria-Azerbaijan) Farid Feyzullayev and Jala Rasulova performed an interesting concert program at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Having shared their impressions before the concert, the performers said that it was their second concert at the festival.

"We participated in the program of the festival for the first time ten years ago. We are proud to participate in such a great festival. Currently, we represent both Azerbaijan and Austria," they said.

In the chamber music evening concert, the performers turned to the works of People's Artist Arif Malikov, Turker Gasimzadeh, John Cage, Luciano Berio, Igor Stravinsky and Maurice Ravel.

