West Sees Post-Soviet Space As Field Of Experience, Russian Diplomat Says
9/20/2024 12:17:47 AM
Collectively, the West considers the post-Soviet space a field
of experience.
As reported by Azernews, citing TASS, the official
representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria
Zakharova, said this within the framework of the IV Eurasian
Women's Forum.
"Unfortunately, the West and NATO countries look at the
post-Soviet space as an area for their own experience," he
said.
Zakharova noted that in this way the Western countries are
trying to neutralize the culture of the post-Soviet countries and
to get the opportunity to manage their resources.
