Oman Posts Trade Surplus Of $9.4Bn

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Riyadh – Oman posted a trade surplus of OMR 3.65 billion (USD 9.4 billion) in the first half of 2024, a slight 2.4% decrease from a year earlier, Arab News reported.

According to the National Center for Statistics and Information, exports rose to OMR 11.6 billion rials (USD 30 billion), marking a 6.7% increase from June 2023.

This growth was primarily driven by higher oil and sales, which climbed to OMR 7.2 billion (USD 18.6 billion), a 5.3% increase from the previous year. Top exports were oil, refined oil, and natural gas.

The country's imports also rose by 10.8%, reaching OMR 8 billion (USD 20.7 billion) by June. Mineral products were the largest category, followed by machinery, electrical equipment, and sound recording devices. The country is also a re-exporter.

