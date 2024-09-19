Oman Posts Trade Surplus Of $9.4Bn
9/19/2024 11:25:21 PM
Riyadh – Oman posted a trade surplus of OMR 3.65 billion (USD 9.4 billion) in the first half of 2024, a slight 2.4% decrease from a year earlier, Arab News reported.
According to the National Center for Statistics and Information, exports rose to OMR 11.6 billion rials (USD 30 billion), marking a 6.7% increase from June 2023.
This growth was primarily driven by higher oil and gas sales, which climbed to OMR 7.2 billion (USD 18.6 billion), a 5.3% increase from the previous year. Top exports were crude oil, refined oil, and natural gas.
Oman's i mports
The country's imports also rose by 10.8%, reaching OMR 8 billion (USD 20.7 billion) by June. Mineral products were the largest category, followed by machinery, electrical equipment, and sound recording devices. The country is also a re-exporter.
Sohar Port
