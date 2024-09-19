Mental Health Awareness Programme Held At SKUAST Ganderbal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Faculty of Fisheries in collaboration with KASHMER (Kashmir American Society of Healthcare, Medical Education & Research)/KPVT (Kashmir Poor Voluntary Trust) conducted an awareness programme with the theme“Building Resilience: A Community United Against Mental struggles and Drug Abuse on Thursday.

The programme was presided by Dean Faculty of Fisheries, Prof (Dr) Farooz Ahmad Bhat.

In his inaugural address he gave an insight into the importance of mental health awareness for overall development of students which is in line with the mission of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K)“Quality of Life”.

Dr. Syed Riyaz, Project Head, KASHMER gave an overview of the programme and the objectives of KASHMER as an organization. He also highlighted the contributions made by KASHMER and educational institutions like SKUAST- Kashmir in developing the society as a whole. He invited & encouraged the audience to take an active part in social work to ensure success of their vision through collective efforts. Different sessions on awareness of mental health were conducted by Dr. Mohd. Muzaffar Khan, Miss Aarifat Rashid and Mr. Adil Rashid who interacted with the students of the faculty.

The programme was attended by all Heads of the Divisions, faculty members, students and NSS volunteers from the Faculty of Fisheries. The programme was concluded with a pledge by all the participants to apply the knowledge from the awareness programme in their day-to-day activities. The programme was coordinated by Dr Mudasir M Kirmani, SWO, FoFy and ended with vote-of-thanks to experts, participants and employees of SKUAST-K by Dr Shabir A Dar.

