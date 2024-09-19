Gen.G Esports Announces Partnership With Descente To Launch The Worlds 2024 Uniform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gen.G unveils Descente collaboration uniform, reflecting their belief in winning Worlds

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G Esports (Gen.G) announced that it has partnered with global sports brand Descente to showcase a new uniform for the 2024 League of Legends World Championships (Worlds).

As its first esports collaboration, Descente has partnered with Gen.G to support the team's pursuit to win Worlds 2024 and designed the uniform that captures Gen.G's confidence and desire to win to inspire and fans alike.

"We're excited to be able to announce this new partnership with Descente at Worlds 2024," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports. "With this launch, we wanted to pay homage to Descente's history of high performance and innovation to deliver a product for our fans that reimagines our team's look and celebrates the difficult journey to win Worlds."

The Worlds 2024 uniform, a collaboration between Gen.G and Descente, consists of two pieces, a jersey and a jacket. The "Worlds White" uniform was created at the request of the team to express their belief in winning Worlds, accentuated by the golden lines of the iconic Gen.G logo throughout the body of the uniform. The brand name in the center of the jersey features a scratch by a tiger, which is Gen.G's mascot, expressing the fight needed to achieve victory.



"With our good performance in LCK and MSI, we were able to quickly qualify for Worlds," said Gen.G Chovy Jung Ji-hun. "We will ride on this momentum and perform brilliantly in our new uniforms. We will repay our fans for their support with great news at this Worlds."

The Worlds 2024 uniform, a collaboration between Gen.G and Descente, will be unveiled on the 25th of this month through Gen.G's official social media channels. Pre-sales for Gen.G Crew members will also begin on that date. Starting September 30th, the uniform will be available for purchase on the official Gen.G online store. Additionally, Gen.G will offer exclusive membership content and host viewing parties throughout the Worlds event.



