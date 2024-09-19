Phase II: Top BJP, Cong Leaders Ramp Up Campaigning

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the 2nd and 3rd phase of Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are visiting Jammu region once again on September 21 to garner support for the party candidates. leader Rahul Gandhi is also all set to visit Jammu's surankote on September 23.

Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Jammu between September 20 and 21 and is scheduled to address a public rally in Surankote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the rally in Sundarbani, RS Pora and Poonch. Former BJP President and Union Minister J.P Nadda will hold a road show in Jammu east.

On the other hand, Congress leader and party's star campaigner Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Jammu on September 23 and will address people in Surankote area.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments in the first phase.

Read Also Over 25 Ex-militants, Separatists In J&K Poll Fray Impressive Voter Turnout In J&K Shows People's Strong Trust In Democracy: Amit Shah

The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.

Senior leadership of both the BJP and Congress has been making a beeline in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the crucial polls that are being held in the erstwhile state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Srinagar and Katra and addressed people, promising massive development and end to dynastic politics.