Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3183112 KUWAIT -- The of Interior calls on citizens to quickly do biometric fingerprinting before the deadline ends on September 30, 2024.

3183109 BEIRUT -- Lebanese of Dr. Firas Al-Abyad says that 37 people died and 2,931 others were in the wave of blasts in wireless communication devices.

3183120 GENEVA -- UN human rights experts condemn as terrifying violations of international law "the malicious manipulation" of thousands of electronic devices in Lebanon and Syria.

3183157 NEW YORK -- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process reiterates his call for Israel to cease the illegal settlement expansions in Palestine. (end)

