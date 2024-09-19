Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
9/19/2024 8:10:10 PM
3183112 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior calls on citizens to quickly do biometric fingerprinting before the deadline ends on September 30, 2024.
3183109 BEIRUT -- Lebanese Minister of health Dr. Firas Al-Abyad says that 37 people died and 2,931 others were injured in the wave of blasts in wireless communication devices.
3183120 GENEVA -- UN human rights experts condemn as terrifying violations of international law "the malicious manipulation" of thousands of electronic devices in Lebanon and Syria.
3183157 NEW YORK -- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process reiterates his call for Israel to cease the illegal settlement expansions in Palestine. (end)
