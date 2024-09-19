Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market To Grow By USD 1.7 Billion (2024-2028) With AI Boosting Trends - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global powered air purifying respirator market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

10.51%

during the forecast period.

Growth of end-user industries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus on emergency management. However,

possibility of substitution by other devices

is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus on emergency management. However, possibility of substitution by other devices poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Bullard, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO. LTD., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global powered air purifying respirator market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Full-face mask PAPR, Half-mask PAPR, and Helmets hoods and visors), Application (Industrial, Pharmaceutical and healthcare, Oil and gas, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allegro Industries, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Bullard, CleanSpace Technology Pty Ltd, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover LP, Irillic Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Surface Technologies, Miller Electric Manufacturing Co., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Solution, Optrel AG, RSG Safety BV, SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO. LTD., Sundstrom Safety AB, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd., and Zeotech AB

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Emergency management teams play a crucial role in handling various crises, including fires, medical emergencies, terrorist attacks, and outbreaks of life-threatening diseases. With the increasing number of such incidents worldwide, governments and non-government agencies are investing more in first responder teams to ensure effective emergency management. These teams require specialized equipment, such as Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs), to protect themselves from hazardous viruses and other contaminants. The global market for PAPRs is expected to grow significantly due to this increasing demand from emergency management teams. Simultaneously, the foodservice industry is also witnessing a growth in digital transactions as consumers prefer contactless payments for convenience and safety. This trend is expected to continue, with digital transactions accounting for almost 90% of total spending in Canada by 2030. Restaurants are integrating digital payment solutions to manage complex logistics, reduce internal thefts, and capture valuable consumer data. Leading vendors in the restaurant management software market, such as Fiserv, Microsoft, Square, and NCR Corp, offer contactless payment solutions to help restaurants operate efficiently and maintain customer loyalty. The growing adoption of digital payments in the foodservice industry is, therefore, expected to fuel the growth of the PAPR market during the forecast period.



The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing concerns over contaminated air in various industries. N95 Filtering Facepiece Respirators (FFRs) are popular in the market, with full-face masks, hoods, and visors also gaining traction. The industrial sector, particularly petrochemical and surface mining, is a major consumer. Fire services and pharmaceutical applications are also key segments. PAPRs provide clean air by filtering pollutants and pathogens, addressing respiratory hazards such as silica, asbestos, and aerosolized microorganisms. Occupational safety regulations mandate the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) like PAPRs to prevent illness cases caused by exposure limits. The market includes half mask PAPRs, hood PAPRs, and blower devices. Applications span from construction activities and metal fabrication to agricultural sector and surgical settings.



Market

Market

Challenges



The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market includes various devices designed to provide respiratory protection against airborne contaminants. However, alternatives such as N95 respirators and facemasks are also widely available in the market. N95 respirators, which offer at least 95% filtration of small airborne particles, are disposable and provide protection against both aerosols and droplets. These respirators are commonly used in industries like construction, healthcare, and medical procedures. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the use of N95 respirators, ensuring their efficiency in filtering airborne particles. Major vendors of PAPR, such as 3M, offer N95 respirators as alternatives. For instance, 3M's Particulate Respirator 8210 is a disposable N95 respirator that offers respiratory protection against certain non-oil-based particles. The availability and affordability of such substitute devices may hinder the adoption of PAPR among end-users during the forecast period. The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market is growing due to increasing concerns over respiratory hazards in various industries. Pathogens, clean air, and occupational safety regulations are key challenges driving demand for PAPRs. Facepiece respirators like N95 masks and positive-pressure masks are common solutions, but they have limitations. Blower devices power PAPRs, providing better protection against silica, asbestos, and aerosolized microorganisms during construction activities, metal fabrication, agricultural sector, fire services, and pharmaceuticals. Surgical N95 FFRs offer protection against airborne infectious diseases. PAPRs provide combination protection against particulate and respiratory hazards, making them essential for occupational health programs and personal hygiene. Air pollution is another growing concern, further boosting the market. Half Mask PAPRs and Hood PAPRs offer versatile solutions for different applications.

Segment Overview

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This powered air purifying respirator market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Full-face mask PAPR

1.2 Half-mask PAPR 1.3 Helmets hoods and visors



2.1 Industrial

2.2 Pharmaceutical and healthcare

2.3 Oil and gas 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Full-face mask PAPR-

The full-face mask Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) segment held the largest market share in the global PAPR market in 2023. Full-face masks are tight-fitting respirators that shield the nose, mouth, and eyes from irritating gases, vapors, and flying particles. These masks are particularly useful for labor-intensive, warm, or lengthy tasks. The agriculture, asbestos, construction and renovation, mold and lead paint abatement, demolition, food and beverage processing, chemical manufacturing, lead battery plants, medical and healthcare, and metalwork industries are significant users of full-face mask PAPRs. The growing concern for worker safety in hazardous activities, such as underground mining and asbestos stripping and disposal, is expected to boost the demand for full-face masks. Furthermore, the need for respiratory protection against toxic environments in industries like chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, metal manufacturing, fire services, and law enforcement is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the full-face mask PAPR segment in the global PAPR market throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis



Research Analysis

The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market encompasses a range of respiratory protective equipment used to safeguard individuals from contaminated air. These devices, which include full-face masks, hoods, visors, and headgear-and-fan assemblies, utilize blower devices to draw in clean air from the surrounding environment and filter out pollutants and pathogens. The petrochemical and industrial industries are significant end-users of PAPRs due to the high risk of exposure to harmful substances. PAPRs offer superior protection compared to N95 FFRs and facepiece respirators, providing clean air even in environments with high concentrations of airborne infectious diseases, pollutants, or pathogens. Personal protective equipment (PPE) programs and personal hygiene practices are essential for effective use, ensuring the health and safety of workers in industries with potential air pollution risks. Half Mask PAPRs and Positive-pressure masks are popular types of PAPRs used in various applications.

Market Research Overview

The Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market encompasses a range of protective equipment used to shield individuals from contaminated air. These respirators, which include full-face masks, hoods, and visors, utilize a headgear-and-fan assembly to draw in clean air from the surroundings and filter out pollutants, pathogens, and other respiratory hazards. PAPRs are widely used in industries such as petrochemical and industrial, where workers are exposed to harmful substances like silica and asbestos. The market also caters to the fire services segment, providing protection against aerosolized microorganisms and other airborne hazards. Other applications include surface mining, pharmaceutical production, and construction activities. PAPRs offer both particulate protection and combination protection, with options like N95 masks, half masks, and positive-pressure masks available. Occupational safety regulations mandate the use of these respirators to prevent illness cases caused by exposure to pollutants and pathogens. Key applications include metal fabrication, agricultural sector, and the pharmaceutical industry, particularly for surgical N95 FFRs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Full-face Mask PAPR



Half-mask PAPR

Helmets Hoods And Visors

Application



Industrial



Pharmaceutical And Healthcare



Oil And Gas

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

