Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights - comparisons to the prior year quarter
Net earnings per diluted share increased 10% to $4.26
$3.90, excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments and one-time items in the Company's Multifamily segment
Net earnings increased 5% to $1.2 billion
New orders increased 5% to 20,587 homes
Backlog of 16,944 homes with a dollar value of $7.7 billion
Deliveries increased 16% to 21,516 homes
Total revenues of $9.4 billion
Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.5 billion
Gross margin on home sales of 22.5%
S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 6.7%
Net margin on home sales of 15.8%
Financial Services operating earnings of $144 million
Multifamily operating earnings of $79 million
Lennar Other operating earnings of $20 million
Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.0 billion
Years supply of owned homesites of 1.1 years and controlled homesites of 81%
No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.2 billion revolving credit facility
Homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.6%
Repurchased 3.4 million shares of Lennar common stock for $519 million
MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B),
one of
the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2024. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were
$1.2 billion, or $4.26 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 of $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains of $39 million on technology investments and one-time items of $89 million in the Company's Multifamily segment, third quarter net earnings attributable to
Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion, or $3.90 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses of $16 million on technology investments, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 were $1.1 billion or $3.91 per diluted share.
Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter backed by an economic environment that remains very constructive for homebuilders. Employment was strong, housing supply remained chronically short due to production deficits of over a decade, and demand was solid driven by strong household formation. Although affordability continued to be tested during the quarter, purchasers remained responsive to increased sales incentives, resulting in a 16% increase in our deliveries and a 5% increase in our new orders year over year."
"This week, the Fed decreased interest rates which should start to enhance affordability and accelerate the already strong demand for both new and existing homes. While strong demand, enabled by incentives and mortgage rate buydowns, has driven the new home market over the past two years, we fully expect an even stronger, and more broad-based demand cycle, as rates move lower. Lower rates and controlled inflation will likely boost confidence."
"Against this backdrop, earnings were $1.2 billion, or $4.26 per diluted share. We delivered 21,516 homes in our third quarter and our new orders were 20,587. Our average sales price, net of incentives, per home delivered was $422,000 in the third quarter, slightly down from last year, and our homebuilding gross margin in the third quarter was 22.5%, mildly lower than expectations, and offset by SG&A expenses of 6.7%, which were better than expectations, resulting in a 15.8% net margin."
"Driven by this quarter's strong operating performance, we constructively allocated capital while we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet. During the quarter, we repurchased $519 million of our common stock, had no outstanding borrowings on our $2.2 billion revolver and cash of $4.0 billion, ending the quarter with homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.6%. With cash on hand exceeding our debt, and with overall liquidity of $6.2 billion, our balance sheet remains extremely strong. Against that backdrop, we remain focused on our 'land strategies' initiatives in order to intensify our land light focus and assure consistency of execution now and in the future as we embrace an ever-more focused manufacturing model for Lennar."
Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "Operationally, our starts pace and sales pace were 5.4 homes and 5.5 homes per community in the third quarter, respectively, as we continue to move closer to an even flow operating model. Our cycle time was down to 140 days, or 23% lower year over year, as our production first focus has positively impacted our production times, while our inventory turn improved to 1.6 times reflecting broader efficiencies. Concurrently, the Lennar Machine continued to carefully match our sales pace to our production pace using our digital marketing and dynamic pricing models."
"During the quarter, we continued the migration to our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 1.1 years from 1.5 years last year and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 81% from 73% year over year. These results drove our return on inventory to 31.3%, a year-over-year improvement of 320 basis points."
Mr. Miller concluded, "We continue to remain enthusiastic about our current execution and our future. We have remained focused on our operating strategies, while at the same time being observant of current economic and market trends. As we look ahead to our fourth quarter, we expect to deliver between 22,500 and 23,000 homes with a gross margin flat with our third quarter. We will continue to fortify our balance sheet with significant liquidity and operate from a position of strength, thus enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies to drive strong cash flow and higher returns."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 COMPARED TO
THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST
31, 2023
Homebuilding
Revenues from home sales increased 9% in the third quarter of 2024 to $9.0 billion from $8.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 16% increase in the number of home deliveries, partially offset by a 6%
decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries increased to 21,516 homes in the third quarter of 2024 from 18,559 homes in the third quarter of 2023. The average sales price of homes delivered was $422,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $448,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to pricing to market through an increased use of incentives and product mix.
Gross margins on home sales were $2.0 billion, or 22.5%, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 billion, or 24.4%, in the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, gross margins decreased primarily because revenues per square foot decreased while land costs increased year over year, which was partially offset by a decrease in costs per square foot due to lower material costs as the Company continued to focus on construction cost savings.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $601 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $583 million in the third quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to 6.7% in the third quarter of 2024, from 7.0% in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Financial Services
Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $144 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $148 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower lock
volume and margin in the mortgage business, partially offset by higher volume in the title business as a result of increased deliveries year over year.
Ancillary Businesses
Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $79 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in operating earnings was due to a $179 million one-time net gain from the sale of assets in the Company's LMV Fund I, partially offset by a one-time $90 million write-down of non-core assets as the Company focuses on immediately monetizing these assets. Operating earnings for the
Lennar Other segment were $20 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $26 million in the third quarter of 2023. The Lennar Other operating earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were due to mark-to-market gains on the Company's publicly traded technology investments.
Tax Rate
In the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, the Company had tax provisions of $348 million and $358 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.0% and 24.4%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by energy efficient home and solar tax credits.
Share Repurchases
In the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares of its common stock for $519 million at an average share price of $154.77.
Liquidity
At August
31, 2024, the Company had $4.0 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.2 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing approximately $6.2 billion of available capacity.
Guidance
The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2024:
|
New Orders
|
19,000 - 19,300
|
Deliveries
|
22,500 - 23,000
|
Average Sales Price
|
About $425,000
|
Gross Margin % on Home Sales
|
Flat with Q3
|
S,G&A as a % of Home Sales
|
6.7% - 6.8%
|
Financial Services Operating Earnings
|
$140 million
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings on the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land light strategy, and our planned spin-off; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; possible unfavorable results in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 26, 2024, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed on April 25, 2024 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September
20, 2024. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at lennar. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at lennar for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3829 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.
|
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Revenues and Operating Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
August 31,
|
|
August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding
|
$
9,045,692
|
|
8,318,615
|
|
24,357,742
|
|
22,144,937
|
Financial Services
|
273,270
|
|
266,206
|
|
804,713
|
|
672,166
|
Multifamily
|
93,443
|
|
137,394
|
|
322,620
|
|
432,661
|
Lennar Other
|
3,637
|
|
7,388
|
|
9,489
|
|
15,419
|
Total revenues
|
$
9,416,042
|
|
8,729,603
|
|
25,494,564
|
|
23,265,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding operating earnings
|
$
1,477,918
|
|
1,493,820
|
|
3,846,869
|
|
3,615,068
|
Financial Services operating earnings
|
144,400
|
|
148,995
|
|
422,708
|
|
340,331
|
Multifamily operating earnings (loss)
|
78,908
|
|
(8,733)
|
|
42,795
|
|
(38,496)
|
Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)
|
20,095
|
|
(26,218)
|
|
(48,417)
|
|
(84,374)
|
Corporate general and administrative expenses
|
(164,672)
|
|
(114,144)
|
|
(478,975)
|
|
(365,002)
|
Charitable foundation contribution
|
(21,516)
|
|
(18,559)
|
|
(58,004)
|
|
(49,292)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
1,535,133
|
|
1,475,161
|
|
3,726,976
|
|
3,418,235
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(347,859)
|
|
(358,209)
|
|
(859,195)
|
|
(824,233)
|
Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests)
|
1,187,274
|
|
1,116,952
|
|
2,867,781
|
|
2,594,002
|
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
24,600
|
|
7,956
|
|
31,462
|
|
16,778
|
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
|
$
1,162,674
|
|
1,108,996
|
|
2,836,319
|
|
2,577,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted average shares outstanding
|
270,164
|
|
282,854
|
|
273,604
|
|
284,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
$
4.26
|
|
3.87
|
|
10.26
|
|
8.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest incurred (1)
|
$
29,781
|
|
46,924
|
|
100,056
|
|
146,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT (2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
|
$
1,162,674
|
|
1,108,996
|
|
2,836,319
|
|
2,577,224
|
Provision for income taxes
|
347,859
|
|
358,209
|
|
859,195
|
|
824,233
|
Interest expense included in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of homes sold
|
39,021
|
|
60,415
|
|
121,335
|
|
171,012
|
Costs of land sold
|
59
|
|
386
|
|
345
|
|
1,433
|
Homebuilding other income (expense), net
|
4,704
|
|
3,576
|
|
14,298
|
|
10,908
|
Total interest expense
|
43,784
|
|
64,377
|
|
135,978
|
|
183,353
|
EBIT
|
$
1,554,317
|
|
1,531,582
|
|
3,831,492
|
|
3,584,810
|
|
|
(1)
|
Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.
|
(2)
|
EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.
|
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
August 31,
|
|
August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Homebuilding revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of homes
|
$
9,017,627
|
|
8,285,873
|
|
24,277,158
|
|
22,016,279
|
Sales of land
|
19,466
|
|
20,430
|
|
53,816
|
|
46,462
|
Other homebuilding
|
8,599
|
|
12,312
|
|
26,768
|
|
82,196
|
Total homebuilding revenues
|
9,045,692
|
|
8,318,615
|
|
24,357,742
|
|
22,144,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of homes sold
|
6,989,603
|
|
6,261,578
|
|
18,855,087
|
|
16,980,746
|
Costs of land sold
|
22,720
|
|
18,720
|
|
43,640
|
|
52,729
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
600,719
|
|
582,765
|
|
1,798,306
|
|
1,543,259
|
Total homebuilding costs and expenses
|
7,613,042
|
|
6,863,063
|
|
20,697,033
|
|
18,576,734
|
Homebuilding net margins
|
1,432,650
|
|
1,455,552
|
|
3,660,709
|
|
3,568,203
|
Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
25,220
|
|
(4,016)
|
|
54,038
|
|
(13,109)
|
Homebuilding other income, net
|
20,048
|
|
42,284
|
|
132,122
|
|
59,974
|
Homebuilding operating earnings
|
$
1,477,918
|
|
1,493,820
|
|
3,846,869
|
|
3,615,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services revenues
|
$
273,270
|
|
266,206
|
|
804,713
|
|
672,166
|
Financial Services costs and expenses
|
128,870
|
|
117,211
|
|
382,005
|
|
331,835
|
Financial Services operating earnings
|
$
144,400
|
|
148,995
|
|
422,708
|
|
340,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multifamily revenues
|
$
93,443
|
|
137,394
|
|
322,620
|
|
432,661
|
Multifamily costs and expenses
|
184,708
|
|
139,759
|
|
419,580
|
|
443,069
|
Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net
|
170,173
|
|
(6,368)
|
|
139,755
|
|
(28,088)
|
Multifamily operating earnings (loss)
|
$
78,908
|
|
(8,733)
|
|
42,795
|
|
(38,496)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lennar Other revenues
|
$
3,637
|
|
7,388
|
|
9,489
|
|
15,419
|
Lennar Other costs and expenses
|
17,176
|
|
6,155
|
|
53,105
|
|
19,426
|
Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other
|
(5,489)
|
|
(11,738)
|
|
(17,273)
|
|
(66,197)
|
Lennar Other unrealized gains (losses) from technology investments (1)
|
39,123
|
|
(15,713)
|
|
12,472
|
|
(14,170)
|
Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)
|
$
20,095
|
|
(26,218)
|
|
(48,417)
|
|
(84,374)
|
|
(1)
The following is a detail of Lennar Other unrealized gains (losses) from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
August 31,
|
|
August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Blend Labs (BLND)
|
$
2,270
|
|
386
|
|
5,921
|
|
(360)
|
Hippo (HIPO)
|
6,609
|
|
(17,166)
|
|
33,795
|
|
(14,933)
|
Opendoor (OPEN)
|
(564)
|
|
23,638
|
|
(16,156)
|
|
38,459
|
SmartRent (SMRT)
|
(5,634)
|
|
(1,707)
|
|
(12,206)
|
|
8,219
|
Sonder (SOND)
|
71
|
|
(91)
|
|
82
|
|
(549)
|
Sunnova (NOVA)
|
36,371
|
|
(20,773)
|
|
1,036
|
|
(45,006)
|
|
$
39,123
|
|
(15,713)
|
|
12,472
|
|
(14,170)
|
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog
(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)
(unaudited)
|
|
Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:
|
|
East: Alabama, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania
Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia
Texas: Texas
West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington
Other:
Urban divisions
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Deliveries:
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar Value
|
|
Average Sales Price
|
East
|
5,479
|
|
5,072
|
|
$
2,171,425
|
|
2,211,629
|
|
$
396,000
|
|
436,000
|
Central
|
5,301
|
|
4,340
|
|
2,138,813
|
|
1,816,970
|
|
403,000
|
|
419,000
|
Texas
|
5,067
|
|
4,102
|
|
1,283,781
|
|
1,174,859
|
|
253,000
|
|
286,000
|
West
|
5,663
|
|
5,036
|
|
3,470,255
|
|
3,108,783
|
|
613,000
|
|
617,000
|
Other
|
6
|
|
9
|
|
3,225
|
|
6,258
|
|
538,000
|
|
695,000
|
Total
|
21,516
|
|
18,559
|
|
$
9,067,499
|
|
8,318,499
|
|
$
422,000
|
|
448,000
|
Of the total homes delivered listed above,
124 homes with a dollar value of $50 million and an average sales price of $402,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2024, compared to
66 home deliveries with a dollar value of $33 million and an average sales price of $494,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2023.
|
|
|
At August 31,
|
|
Three Months Ended August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
New Orders:
|
Active Communities
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar Value
|
|
Average Sales Price
|
East
|
315
|
|
327
|
|
4,888
|
|
5,132
|
|
$
1,966,782
|
|
2,158,921
|
|
$
402,000
|
|
421,000
|
Central
|
343
|
|
312
|
|
5,158
|
|
4,650
|
|
2,030,572
|
|
1,909,196
|
|
394,000
|
|
411,000
|
Texas
|
245
|
|
235
|
|
5,217
|
|
4,730
|
|
1,307,688
|
|
1,302,268
|
|
251,000
|
|
275,000
|
West
|
378
|
|
375
|
|
5,317
|
|
5,140
|
|
3,254,573
|
|
3,261,380
|
|
612,000
|
|
635,000
|
Other
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
7
|
|
14
|
|
2,444
|
|
7,877
|
|
349,000
|
|
563,000
|
Total
|
1,283
|
|
1,253
|
|
20,587
|
|
19,666
|
|
$
8,562,059
|
|
8,639,642
|
|
$
416,000
|
|
439,000
|
Of the total homes listed above,
114 homes with a dollar value of $69 million and an average sales price of $606,000 represent homes in 10 active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2024, compared to 82 homes with a dollar value of $42 million and an average sales price of $512,000 in seven active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2023.
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Deliveries:
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar Value
|
|
Average Sales Price
|
East
|
15,732
|
|
13,820
|
|
$
6,344,164
|
|
6,069,961
|
|
$
403,000
|
|
439,000
|
Central
|
13,049
|
|
10,779
|
|
5,240,508
|
|
4,621,552
|
|
402,000
|
|
429,000
|
Texas
|
13,999
|
|
11,431
|
|
3,548,464
|
|
3,329,349
|
|
253,000
|
|
291,000
|
West
|
15,193
|
|
13,243
|
|
9,255,650
|
|
8,075,810
|
|
609,000
|
|
610,000
|
Other
|
31
|
|
19
|
|
16,385
|
|
14,824
|
|
529,000
|
|
780,000
|
Total
|
58,004
|
|
49,292
|
|
$ 24,405,171
|
|
22,111,496
|
|
$
421,000
|
|
448,000
|
Of the total homes delivered listed above, 271 homes with a dollar value of $128 million and an average sales price of $472,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2024, compared to 201 home deliveries with a dollar value of $95 million and an average sales price of $474,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2023.
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
New Orders:
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar Value
|
|
Average Sales Price
|
East
|
14,414
|
|
13,995
|
|
$
5,898,262
|
|
5,999,802
|
|
$
409,000
|
|
429,000
|
Central
|
14,764
|
|
11,471
|
|
5,893,358
|
|
4,786,293
|
|
399,000
|
|
417,000
|
Texas
|
14,861
|
|
11,604
|
|
3,760,078
|
|
3,261,481
|
|
253,000
|
|
281,000
|
West
|
15,979
|
|
14,650
|
|
9,929,956
|
|
9,159,865
|
|
621,000
|
|
625,000
|
Other
|
38
|
|
25
|
|
17,663
|
|
17,106
|
|
465,000
|
|
684,000
|
Total
|
60,056
|
|
51,745
|
|
$
25,499,317
|
|
23,224,547
|
|
$
425,000
|
|
449,000
|
Of the total new orders listed above, 234 homes with a dollar value of $134 million and an average sales price of $574,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2024, compared to 252 new orders with a dollar value of $117 million and an average sales price of $465,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2023.
|
|
|
At August 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Backlog:
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar Value
|
|
Average Sales Price
|
East
|
5,262
|
|
8,336
|
|
$
2,268,969
|
|
3,512,548
|
|
$
431,000
|
|
421,000
|
Central
|
4,878
|
|
5,261
|
|
2,028,466
|
|
2,257,788
|
|
416,000
|
|
429,000
|
Texas
|
2,757
|
|
2,870
|
|
694,104
|
|
769,216
|
|
252,000
|
|
268,000
|
West
|
4,037
|
|
4,847
|
|
2,753,198
|
|
3,310,533
|
|
682,000
|
|
683,000
|
Other
|
10
|
|
7
|
|
2,805
|
|
3,446
|
|
280,000
|
|
492,000
|
Total
|
16,944
|
|
21,321
|
|
$
7,747,542
|
|
9,853,531
|
|
$
457,000
|
|
462,000
|
Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 110 homes with a backlog dollar value of $81 million and an average sales price of $734,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August
31, 2024, compared to 217 homes with a backlog dollar value of $100 million and an average sales price of $460,000 at August
31, 2023.
|
|
|
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
August 31, 2024
|
|
November 30, 2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
4,037,405
|
|
6,273,724
|
Restricted cash
|
12,600
|
|
13,481
|
Receivables, net
|
995,417
|
|
887,992
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
Finished homes and construction in progress
|
11,373,606
|
|
10,455,666
|
Land and land under development
|
4,872,341
|
|
4,904,541
|
Inventory owned
|
16,245,947
|
|
15,360,207
|
Consolidated inventory not owned
|
3,842,592
|
|
2,992,528
|
Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned
|
20,088,539
|
|
18,352,735
|
Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate
|
2,980,035
|
|
2,002,154
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
1,309,622
|
|
1,143,909
|
Goodwill
|
3,442,359
|
|
3,442,359
|
Other assets
|
1,616,314
|
|
1,512,038
|
|
34,482,291
|
|
33,628,392
|
Financial Services
|
3,093,873
|
|
3,566,546
|
Multifamily
|
1,310,555
|
|
1,381,513
|
Lennar Other
|
854,263
|
|
657,852
|
Total assets
|
$
39,740,982
|
|
39,234,303
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
1,788,117
|
|
1,631,401
|
Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned
|
3,343,871
|
|
2,540,894
|
Senior notes and other debts payable, net
|
2,263,256
|
|
2,816,482
|
Other liabilities
|
2,727,342
|
|
2,739,217
|
|
10,122,586
|
|
9,727,994
|
Financial Services
|
1,759,821
|
|
2,447,039
|
Multifamily
|
195,327
|
|
278,177
|
Lennar Other
|
105,540
|
|
79,127
|
Total liabilities
|
12,183,274
|
|
12,532,337
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
Class A common stock of $0.10 par value
|
25,998
|
|
25,848
|
Class B common stock of $0.10 par value
|
3,660
|
|
3,660
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
5,706,711
|
|
5,570,009
|
Retained earnings
|
24,791,519
|
|
22,369,368
|
Treasury stock
|
(3,122,408)
|
|
(1,393,100)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
7,040
|
|
4,879
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
27,412,520
|
|
26,580,664
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
145,188
|
|
121,302
|
Total equity
|
27,557,708
|
|
26,701,966
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
39,740,982
|
|
39,234,303
|
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
August 31, 2024
|
|
November 30, 2023
|
|
August 31, 2023
|
Homebuilding debt
|
$
2,263,256
|
|
2,816,482
|
|
3,320,119
|
Stockholders' equity
|
27,412,520
|
|
26,580,664
|
|
25,656,619
|
Total capital
|
$
29,675,776
|
|
29,397,146
|
|
28,976,738
|
Homebuilding debt to total capital
|
7.6
%
|
|
9.6
%
|
|
11.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding debt
|
$
2,263,256
|
|
2,816,482
|
|
3,320,119
|
Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents
|
4,037,405
|
|
6,273,724
|
|
3,887,809
|
Net homebuilding debt
|
$
(1,774,149)
|
|
(3,457,242)
|
|
(567,690)
|
Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)
|
(6.9)
%
|
|
(15.0)
%
|
|
(2.3)
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.
Contact:
Ian Frazer
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129
SOURCE Lennar Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108694395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.