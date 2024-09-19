Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results



Net per diluted share increased 10% to $4.26

$3.90, excluding mark-to-market gains on investments and one-time items in the Company's Multifamily segment

Net earnings increased 5% to $1.2 billion

New orders increased 5% to 20,587 homes

Backlog of 16,944 homes with a dollar value of $7.7 billion

Deliveries increased 16% to 21,516 homes

Total revenues of $9.4 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.5 billion



Gross margin on home sales of 22.5%



S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 6.7%

Net margin on home sales of 15.8%

Financial Services operating earnings of $144 million

Multifamily operating earnings of $79 million

Lennar Other operating earnings of $20 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $4.0 billion

Years supply of owned homesites of 1.1 years and controlled homesites of 81%

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $2.2 billion revolving credit facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.6% Repurchased 3.4 million shares of Lennar common stock for $519 million

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B),

one of

the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2024. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were

$1.2 billion, or $4.26 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 of $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains of $39 million on technology investments and one-time items of $89 million in the Company's Multifamily segment, third quarter net earnings attributable to

Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion, or $3.90 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses of $16 million on technology investments, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2023 were $1.1 billion or $3.91 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter backed by an economic environment that remains very constructive for homebuilders. Employment was strong, housing supply remained chronically short due to production deficits of over a decade, and demand was solid driven by strong household formation. Although affordability continued to be tested during the quarter, purchasers remained responsive to increased sales incentives, resulting in a 16% increase in our deliveries and a 5% increase in our new orders year over year."



"This week, the Fed decreased interest rates which should start to enhance affordability and accelerate the already strong demand for both new and existing homes. While strong demand, enabled by incentives and mortgage rate buydowns, has driven the new home market over the past two years, we fully expect an even stronger, and more broad-based demand cycle, as rates move lower. Lower rates and controlled inflation will likely boost confidence."

"Against this backdrop, earnings were $1.2 billion, or $4.26 per diluted share. We delivered 21,516 homes in our third quarter and our new orders were 20,587. Our average sales price, net of incentives, per home delivered was $422,000 in the third quarter, slightly down from last year, and our homebuilding gross margin in the third quarter was 22.5%, mildly lower than expectations, and offset by SG&A expenses of 6.7%, which were better than expectations, resulting in a 15.8% net margin."

"Driven by this quarter's strong operating performance, we constructively allocated capital while we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet. During the quarter, we repurchased $519 million of our common stock, had no outstanding borrowings on our $2.2 billion revolver and cash of $4.0 billion, ending the quarter with homebuilding debt to total capital of 7.6%. With cash on hand exceeding our debt, and with overall liquidity of $6.2 billion, our balance sheet remains extremely strong. Against that backdrop, we remain focused on our 'land strategies' initiatives in order to intensify our land light focus and assure consistency of execution now and in the future as we embrace an ever-more focused manufacturing model for Lennar."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "Operationally, our starts pace and sales pace were 5.4 homes and 5.5 homes per community in the third quarter, respectively, as we continue to move closer to an even flow operating model. Our cycle time was down to 140 days, or 23% lower year over year, as our production first focus has positively impacted our production times, while our inventory turn improved to 1.6 times reflecting broader efficiencies. Concurrently, the Lennar Machine continued to carefully match our sales pace to our production pace using our digital marketing and dynamic pricing models."

"During the quarter, we continued the migration to our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years supply of owned homesites improving to 1.1 years from 1.5 years last year and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 81% from 73% year over year. These results drove our return on inventory to 31.3%, a year-over-year improvement of 320 basis points."

Mr. Miller concluded, "We continue to remain enthusiastic about our current execution and our future. We have remained focused on our operating strategies, while at the same time being observant of current economic and market trends. As we look ahead to our fourth quarter, we expect to deliver between 22,500 and 23,000 homes with a gross margin flat with our third quarter. We will continue to fortify our balance sheet with significant liquidity and operate from a position of strength, thus enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies to drive strong cash flow and higher returns."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST

31, 2023

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 9% in the third quarter of 2024 to $9.0 billion from $8.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 16% increase in the number of home deliveries, partially offset by a 6%

decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries increased to 21,516 homes in the third quarter of 2024 from 18,559 homes in the third quarter of 2023. The average sales price of homes delivered was $422,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $448,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to pricing to market through an increased use of incentives and product mix.

Gross margins on home sales were $2.0 billion, or 22.5%, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 billion, or 24.4%, in the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, gross margins decreased primarily because revenues per square foot decreased while land costs increased year over year, which was partially offset by a decrease in costs per square foot due to lower material costs as the Company continued to focus on construction cost savings.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $601 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $583 million in the third quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to 6.7% in the third quarter of 2024, from 7.0% in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $144 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $148 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower lock

volume and margin in the mortgage business, partially offset by higher volume in the title business as a result of increased deliveries year over year.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $79 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in operating earnings was due to a $179 million one-time net gain from the sale of assets in the Company's LMV Fund I, partially offset by a one-time $90 million write-down of non-core assets as the Company focuses on immediately monetizing these assets. Operating earnings for the

Lennar Other segment were $20 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $26 million in the third quarter of 2023. The Lennar Other operating earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were due to mark-to-market gains on the Company's publicly traded technology investments.

Tax Rate

In the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, the Company had tax provisions of $348 million and $358 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.0% and 24.4%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by energy efficient home and solar tax credits.

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares of its common stock for $519 million at an average share price of $154.77.

Liquidity

At August

31, 2024, the Company had $4.0 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.2 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing approximately $6.2 billion of available capacity.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2024: