Ebony Names Allison Its First-Ever PR Agency

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Ebony, the 80-year-old company that focusses on Black people and culture, has hired Allison as its first-ever external PR agency.



As agency of record, Allison is charged with driving awareness of its flagship Ebony magazine, particularly among the company's new targeted audiences, including Gen Z.



Ebony's goals include elevating its brand, strengthening its position as a cultural authority, launching new

events and initiatives and driving meaningful and sustained impact with existing and new audiences.



The partnership with Allison also will enable Ebony

to enhance its storytelling, engage with new audiences and solidify its position as a leading voice on issues affecting the Black community, especially during election year.



The scope of work will focus on promoting both Ebony's flagship publication and new initiatives and programming, thought leadership positioning, campaign launches, amplified editorial features and corporate news, reputation management, event support, media relations and more.



New initiatives include

HBCU Yard Fest at the Atlanta University Center (AUC), home to Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. Allison will also support the return of the Ebony Power 100 list, which recognizes the accomplishments of individuals who have made a significant impact on Black culture.



The moves come roughly four years after former NBA player Ulysses Lee“Junior” Bridgeman bought Ebony and its sister magazine, Jet, for $14 million in bankruptcy court. Since its March 2021 relaunch, the company has moved to a purely digital format and increased its focus on Black-owned businesses.







