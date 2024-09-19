Lufthansa Extends Flights' Suspension To Beirut, Tehran, Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The German air carrier Lufthansa declared on Thursday extending the suspension of flights to and from the airports of Beirut, Tehran and Tel Aviv, citing security conditions in the Middle East.

The Frankfurt-headquartered said in a statement that it was cancelling flights with two of these destinations until September 24. And until September 26th to and from Beirut.

The group said it would continue to monitor the security conditions in the Middle East and take decisions in light of might happen.

The group, including the Austrian and Swiss airways and Brussels airlines, has suspended the flights to these points following the wave of pager blasts that happened in Lebanon over the past two days. (end)

