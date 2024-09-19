Crusonia Wealth Advisors Launches With Support From Michaud Capital Management LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative wealth management firm empowers advisors with ownership mentality and client-centric approach.

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crusonia Wealth Advisors, an independent Registered Advisor (RIA), announced its official launch today. The firm, which began operations in June 2024, is supported by Michaud Capital Management LLC., a respected, independent, multi-billion advisory firm.

Redefining Wealth Management

Crusonia Wealth Advisors was founded by veterans Zach Pashel , Joseph Michaud ,

and Patrick Kanouff .

The firm's mission is democratizing access to premium investment guidance and wealth planning, traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

"We're challenging the status quo in an industry saturated with one-size-fits-all solutions and advisors constrained by internal limitations," said Joe Michaud, co-founder and chief strategist of Crusonia Wealth Advisors. "Our model frees advisors from pushing proprietary products, allowing them to truly focus on each client's unique goals and circumstances."

Empowering Advisors, Elevating Client Service

Crusonia's innovative approach extends to its treatment of advisors. "We're cultivating an owner's mentality among our team," Zach Pashel, co-founder and managing director of Crusonia explained. "By enabling advisors to participate in the firm's overall growth, we align their interests with those of our clients and the company."

Inspired by a self-propagating plant, the name Crusonia symbolizes the firm's commitment to wealth preservation and growth. This philosophy underpins Crusonia's comprehensive services, including investment management, retirement planning, education funding, tax strategies and philanthropic advisory.

Building a Team of Elite Advisors

Crusonia has already attracted top talent, welcoming senior wealth advisors Kelly Elsensohn, CPA, CFP, and David Baysinger, CPA, CFP to the team.

"From day one, Crusonia has prioritized my success," said Kelly Elsensohn. "They value my expertise, and I feel a part of the firm's future."

The firm aims to add more advisors by year-end, maintaining a selective approach to team building. "We've created something truly unique at Crusonia, and we're carefully approaching the addition of new advisors and team members," Pashel noted.

About Crusonia Wealth Advisors

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crusonia Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) offering private wealth management, including investment, retirement, education funding, tax and philanthropic planning. The firm provides a superior platform for advisors to focus on high-net-worth clients through customized financial planning and investment management. Supported by Michaud Capital Management LLC., Crusonia offers an independent and agnostic environment that prioritizes client needs.

SOURCE Crusonia Wealth Advisors

