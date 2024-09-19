Halal Project Seeks Clients At Malaysia Trade Fair

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian companies that participated in MIHAS, the world's largest halal food and beverage fair, made contacts, scoped out clients, and showcased made-in-Brazil products fit for Muslim consumption to attendees from various countries. Participating in the show through the Halal do Brazil project booth were meat companies BRF, Jaguafrangos and Seara, corn-based products Milhão, and the trading company WMS Foods.

The Halal do Brasil project booth was visited by local officials and potential buyers of food products made in the Latin American country

The Halal do Brasil project is spearheaded by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote halal products made in the Latin American country abroad. Although it is not a Muslim-majority country itself, Brazil is the world's largest producer of meat and has numerous food and beverage companies that are certified and manufacture products in accordance with Islamic standards.

“At trade fairs, the most important thing is to scope out for new business, new markets, and new clients, and that was done from the very start to the end of the event. Our [Project] booth was once again very well attended. On the first day, we were visited by the Brazilian ambassador [Ary Quintella] and the prime minister of Malaysia [Anwar Ibrahim],” said ABCC Secretary-General and Vice President of International Relations Mohamad Mourad, who represented the institution at the event.

On Tuesday (17), the Brazilian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted a dinner for exhibitors, potential importers, and local authorities.“The Brazilian embassy was the only one, for the second year running, to hold such a dinner. It featured Brazilian beef and chicken meat, with Brazilian halal barbecue, and to top it off, coconut beijinho and brigadeiro,” Mourad reported about the typically Brazilian dishes and sweets that were offered at the event for around 150 people.

Mourad also praised Quintella's participation in the event and highlighted the diplomat's efforts not only to represent Brazil but also to promote Brazilian business in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The secretary-general of the ABCC held sideline meetings in Kuala Lumpur. In one of them, he met with Professor Zalina Zakaria from the Shariah & Law Department at the Islamic Studies Academy of the University of Malaysia.

“We discussed opportunities for future GHB [Global Halal Business Forums] forums in terms of contributing content and providing panelists, moderators, and keynote speakers,” said Mourad. Another topic discussed at the meeting was promoting the qualification and training of Brazilian companies involved in the project that wish to start or increase their halal product exports to the Islamic world.

Read more:

Halal project's action engages Brazilian states

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Halal do BrasilHalal do Brasil

The post Halal project seeks clients at Malaysia trade fair appeared first on ANBA News Agency .