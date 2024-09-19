Cooler Nights Expected As Al-Zabra Star Appears Tomorrow: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has announced the appearance of the Al-Zabra star, the third star of the Suhail season, the second star of autumn, and the third of the Safri stars. Al-Zabra will appear tomorrow, September 20, 2024, and will last for 13 days.



“This star is characterized by cooler nighttime temperatures, with prevailing winds from the northeast to northwest,” QMD stated on social media.

During this period, the hours of daylight and night will become equal on the day of the autumnal equinox.

Following this equilibrium, the length of the night will gradually begin to increase.