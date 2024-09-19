The Academy Of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators Names New Executive Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) is pleased to announce that Candice Roth, MSN, RN, CENP , has joined the association as its Executive Director.

AONN+ is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurses and patient navigators.

As the nonprofit's new leader, Roth will be responsible for the development and implementation of AONN+'s strategic vision and growth plan, as well as all operational, financial, and technical aspects of the association. Roth has spent 21 years as a clinician and administrator, with 19 of these in the oncology care space, and is an active member in many professional organizations including the American Nurses Association and the Oncology Nursing Society. Prior to joining AONN+, she was the Executive Director of Oncology and Infusion Services

at the Medical University of South Carolina's Hollings Cancer Center.

"AONN+ is a remarkable organization that has empowered the navigation profession for the benefit of its members and their patients for the past 15 years," says Roth. "It's an honor to serve AONN+ in this capacity. I look forward to helping guide and strengthen the association for the future, and to expanding our footprint to positively impact cancer care across the continuum."

As AONN+ continues to increase its member engagement, sponsorships, and government relations, Roth will report to the newly formed AONN+ Board of Trustees , whose members were instrumental in leading the nationwide search for the organization's new Executive Director.

"Throughout the interview process, Candice demonstrated an obvious passion and understanding for the role of the oncology navigator, and a genuine interest in the views of our stakeholders," says Sharon Gentry, RN, MSN, HON-ONN-CG, CBCN, AOCN, Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship®

and ConquerTM: the journey informed – official publications of AONN+. "Being able to meaningfully connect with our various audiences will be critical to the success of her efforts, and I am confident in Candice's ability to do so effectively. I'm looking forward to working with Candice to advance

AONN+'s mission and footprint."

Over the next 6 weeks, Roth will be conducting a listening tour with AONN+'s critical stakeholder groups. She'll share her learnings and gather additional input at AONN+'s Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference , taking place November 5-7, 2024, in Las Vegas. Featuring nationally respected thought leaders, this conference places the spotlight on topics at the forefront of the navigation profession and provides a forum for eligible attendees to sit for AONN+'s Oncology Navigation Certification Exams .

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators , Inc. (AONN+)

The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 9,000 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

CONTACT:

Gwen Coverdale, 267-884-6328

[email protected]



SOURCE Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED