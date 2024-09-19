Wineshop At Home Unveils New Programs And Simplified Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WineShop At Home, a leading direct-to-consumer winery based in Napa, California, has announced a comprehensive refresh aimed at simplifying its offerings and enhancing its programs for customers, Wine Tasting Hosts and Independent Wine Consultants. With the wine and direct selling industries evolving rapidly, the company's updated initiatives are designed to meet the demands of the modern marketplace while ensuring sustainable growth for its current and future Wine Consultants.

After more than a year of careful planning, WineShop At Home has rolled out several new and streamlined programs:

E-commerce Enhancement: As part of its commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital marketplace, WineShop At Home has moved its e-commerce and Consultant back office platform to Shopify. This transition provides customers with a smoother, more responsive shopping experience and positions the company to quickly adapt to new capabilities.

New Sip & Save Program:

Customers can now enjoy a curated selection of WineShop At Home's exclusive wines through the newly launched Sip & Save subscription service, making it easier than ever to receive 10% off customer-favorite wines at your doorstep, month after month.

Expanded Rewards Program:

An expansion of the company's Wine Tasting Host program now allows all customers to refer friends and family using a personalized link, whether for in-person Tastings or online recommendations. Customers who refer a purchase receive a discount off wine, making the referral process simple and rewarding for everyone, not just Hosts. New Wine Consultant Compensation Plan:

The company has revamped its compensation structure to be more straightforward for Wine Consultants, starting with commissions on sales to customers from 15-40%. Those who choose to refer other Wine Consultants can earn on their own team, and top Consultants can earn a portion of the entire company's overall monthly sales. In addition, Consultants can earn a monthly new customer bonus.

Stan Fredrick II, Chairman of the Board and CEO of WineShop At Home, commented on the brand's relaunch: "Like the rest of the world, both the wine and direct selling industries are facing more challenges and more opportunities than ever before. We wanted to be proactive in making the right changes in terms of how we do things without alienating who we are and what we're about. That includes remaining committed to the direct selling model and our Independent Wine Consultants, while also embracing new e-commerce capabilities and easy-to-understand, exciting programs to reach new customers."

Learn more about the company at wineshopathome .

About WineShop At Home:

WineShop At Home is an award-winning Napa winery that brings exceptional wines directly to doorsteps, offers a unique, in-home tasting experience, and provides a rewarding earning opportunity. "Wine for all" is our mission and we love making exceptional wines for every taste, every budget and every preference, whether that be sugar-free, gluten-free, low-alc., sustainably grown or attainably fun. The company has been operating for 25 years. For more information, visit wineshopathome .

Media Contact:

media(at)wineshopathome

707-294-1128

wineshopathome

SOURCE WineShop At Home

