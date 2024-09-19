Peace Celebrates Peace: WPU To Recognize International Day Of Peace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- William Peace University will take part in celebrating the International Day of Peace Sept. 21, 2024.The annual International Day of Peace was created by the United Nations in 1981 to provide a shared day for all humanity to commit to Peace about all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace. This year's theme will be Cultivating a Culture of Peace. The 2024 version of Peace Day is significant because it's the 20th Anniversary of the UN Resolution on the Programme of Action on Culture or Peace.“The International Day of Peace is a day for our campus to join the world community by recommitting ourselves to peace,” Dr. Heidi Gailor said.“On this day, we gather on Main Lawn to celebrate our shared humanity and remember that our differences are a source of strength. Not only do we celebrate peace through music, art, service, and sports, we also say prayers of peace for those living in conflict zones."WPU's celebration includes a series of events starting Sept. 17 with the men's soccer game versus Roanoke College at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game will be part of the One Day One Goal event.On Peace Day, One Day One Goal uses games to rise above their differences to resolve conflict or strengthen a fragile peace. One Day One Goal teams are typically made up of mixed players from different backgrounds who usually don't get a chance to interact often.WPU will then host a community gathering on Sept. 23 beginning at 3 p.m. The event includes a presentation of artwork, a band, dancing, guest speakers, and multiple tabling stations, including one where students will plant a seed. The seed planting is part of the cultivating theme. There will also be a dinner afterward.“Last year, I participated in the International Day of Peace because it was the perfect opportunity to interact with fellow peacebuilders on campus,” sophomore Nicky Taylor said.“My favorite part was seeing how each student interpreted the initial call to action; some read poetry at an open mic, while others began looking into hands-on opportunities in our community. Our school taking time to recognize and celebrate the International Day of Peace is comforting, especially as a minority student, because it shows that the priorities of the school don't lie just with academia but also with cultural and moral education.”The women's soccer game against Pfeiffer University on Sept. 24 will be an additional One Day One Goal event.More information and details will be announced.About WPUWilliam Peace University is a co-ed four-year university in downtown Raleigh, offering Bachelor's degrees in more than 35 majors for both undergraduate and professional studies students. The growing BSN program offers part-time and full-time schedules and six start dates per year. Learn more on WPU's website or click here to contact WPU.

