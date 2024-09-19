25 Former Students Who Were Sexually Assaulted By Notorious Teacher Mark Berndt Sue Los Angeles Unified School District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Slater Slater Schulman LLP Represents More Than 100 Former Students of Berndt

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and former teacher Mark Berndt are being named in a civil complaint alleging that at least 25 individuals were sexually assaulted as children by Berndt during his tenure at Miramonte Elementary School. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events. The firm previously filed three cases involving Berndt; it represents more than 100 former Berndt students and will be filing additional cases in the coming weeks.

As detailed in the complaint, Berndt taught at Miramonte Elementary from 1979 to 2011. Despite receiving complaints about his inappropriate behavior as early as 1983, no action was ever taken by LAUSD or school administrators. Only in 2012, when a photo technician at a pharmacy found numerous photographs belonging to Berndt of children blindfolded and with their mouths taped, was his predatory behavior finally stopped. As the complaint states, the school district failed to perform its mandatory duty to protect students from harm caused by unfit and dangerous employees.

"The abuse that transpired at Miramonte Elementary over the course of Mark Berndt's reign of terror is genuinely hard to fathom," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "Because of school administrators' negligence, Berndt was allowed to sexually abuse and prey on generations of unsuspecting children for more than three decades. We know that people within the school with the power to stop his abuse were notified time and time again about potentially inappropriate behavior, and yet their response was the same – nothing."



According to the complaint, on multiple occasions Berndt would darken the classroom and offer the plaintiffs treats comprised of cookies, candy, and blueberries. Later, the plaintiffs were horrified to learn that he had laced these "treats" with his semen and other bodily fluids. Other incidents mentioned in the complaint include Berndt blindfolding children, placing insects on them, fondling, and videotaping students with the camera aimed at the children's groins.

The abuse at Miramonte Elementary was first reported by The Los Angeles Times in 2012. The Times quoted authorities familiar with the investigation as saying that "none" of the abuse was done in secrecy, and that Berndt would tell his students they were going to play a "tasting game."

The complaint further alleges that the school failed to maintain proper records of complaints against Berndt, stating that investigators found his personnel file "clean and bereft of any references to misconduct."

In 2013, Berndt was convicted on 23 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with minors and received a 25-year prison sentence for his offenses. During his sentencing, parents shared the profound impact Berndt's crimes had on their children, describing nighttime terrors, newly developed anxieties, and a heartbreaking loss of childhood innocence.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 656 (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

