Ignition Partners With Future Firm Accelerate To Drive More Revenue And Time Back For Accounting Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ignition partners with Future Firm Accelerate

Through this partnership, customers will receive the technology, training, and community support to earn more revenue while gaining greater work-life balance

- Matthew Kanas, VP, Partnerships and Ecosystems at IgnitionTORONTO, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ignition, the leading revenue generation for accounting and professional services, today announces an exclusive partnership with Ryan Lazanis' Future Firm Accelerate , a premier global community and education platform for accounting and bookkeeping firm owners.Through this partnership, customers will receive an exclusive discount of up to 39% on a bundle offer including Future Firm Accelerate's annual membership and Ignition's annual Pro or Pro+ plan. This means they'll receive the technology, training, and community support they need to earn more revenue while gaining greater work-life balance.Future Firm Accelerate's six-step program provides firm owners with a proven framework and resources to double revenue while gaining more time back, including how to effectively price, package and sell their services. Coupled with Ignition's platform capabilities, firm owners can easily offer clients three-tiered pricing and set packages to earn more revenue, while automating tedious processes to run a smarter firm."We're thrilled to announce this partnership," says Matthew Kanas, VP, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Ignition. "Our mission is to help our customers unlock their revenue potential and reclaim their time. This partnership allows us to offer the technology our customers need, as well as the education and community support they often seek to effectively realize those goals.”Ryan Lazanis, CPA, and founder of Future Firm Accelerate, comments on the partnership:“As one of Ignition's first customers in North America back in 2013, I'm very excited for this partnership. I've long been a fan of Ignition, and we've seen from existing members that the training and community in Future Firm Accelerate integrates perfectly with Ignition's capabilities.”Ignition customers have already achieved positive results using Future Firm Accelerate in conjunction with the Ignition platform, as evidenced by these quotes:"I've doubled my revenue per client. Which means I'm earning just as much as before while working 50 percent less," says Ignition and Future Firm Accelerate customer Kevin Dodgson."Monthly revenue went up 40 percent and my monthly client list grew by 25 percent. I'm blown away at how quickly it happened," says Ignition and Future Firm Accelerate customer Matt Cervoni."My sales increased 5x, I cut down my accounting workload from 99% to 30% and I finally have marketing that works," says Ignition and Future Firm Accelerate customer Jim Miller.In the last 12 months, Ignition has released numerous features enabling accounting and professional services businesses to further accelerate revenue growth, including instant bill, price increases and proposal add ons. To date, Ignition customers have generated over US $8 billion in revenue in total using the platform.For more information, visit: .About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue generation platform for accounting and professional services businesses to spark greater efficiency and profitability. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, billing, payments and workflows in a single platform that fits seamlessly into existing technology stacks. With a vision to transform how professional services and their clients do business together, Ignition empowers 7,250 businesses to reach their revenue potential. To date, Ignition customers have engaged over 1.7 million clients and generated US $8b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.About Future Firm AccelerateRyan Lazanis, CPA, founded Future Firm Accelerate in 2020 after selling his firm, Xen Accounting, in 2018 – just five years after its inception. The program provides its 750+ global members with online self-paced training to systematize their firms and reduce their workload while increasing revenue. Future Firm Accelerate covers key topics like pricing, packaging, sales, marketing, recruitment, hiring, and more. The program also includes an active community for firm owners to ask questions, share ideas, and benefit from members' collective knowledge.

Kate Nusca

Ignition

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.