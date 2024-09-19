Blossom Bridge Child Care To Open In Mid-September 2024: A New Standard In Early Childhood Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jillian Scott, Director, Blossom Bridge Child Care

Blossom Bridge Child Care Classroom

HUGO, MN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blossom Bridge Child Care is excited to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility, which took place on September 17, 2024.Located at 5525 141st St N Hugo, MN 55038, Blossom Bridge Child Care is committed to providing a nurturing, innovative, and educational environment for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.Blossom Bridge Child Care is founded on the belief that early childhood education is the cornerstone of lifelong learning and development. The center will offer a unique blend of play-based and curriculum-driven learning experiences designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional growth in young children."We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the community through our doors," said Director Jillian Scott. "Our team has put in countless hours perfecting every detail to create a warm, welcoming, and safe environment for all our families."Key Features of Blossom Bridge Child Care:- Development Through Hands-On Experiences: We believe that learning is most impactful when it's hands-on and rooted in real-world experiences. By engaging children in activities that are both meaningful and relevant to their lives, we create an environment where learning is not just a process but an adventure.- Qualified Educators: The dedicated team of teachers at Blossom Bridge Child Care are not only highly qualified but also passionate about early childhood education.- Safe and Stimulating Environment: The facility has been designed with children's safety and stimulation in mind, featuring age-appropriate classrooms, outdoor play areas, and security measures to ensure peace of mind for parents.- Family Engagement: Blossom Bridge Child Care values the role of family in a child's education and will offer regular communication, events, and workshops to involve parents in their child's learning journey.To celebrate the grand opening, Blossom Bridge Child Care will host a special event featuring guided tours of the facility, a meet-and-greet with the educators, and fun activities for children. Families who enroll during the opening event will receive special promotions and discounts.Join us on September 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. for a short ribbon cutting ceremony and open house co- hosted by the White Bear Chamber of Commerce . Walk the halls, experience the classrooms and roam outside in our new playgrounds.About Blossom Bridge Child CareBlossom Bridge Child Care is proud to be your neighborhood childcare provider! We promise to build bridges to brighter futures for families, early educators, and the community. Our "Bridges that Blossom" initiative is a transformative journey focused on empowering families, nurturing students, supporting teachers, and building a better future. We provide resources and educational opportunities to strengthen families' roles, create a thriving environment for students' holistic development, ensure ongoing support and training for teachers, and advocate for broader community involvement in early childhood education. Blossom Bridge is a non-franchise, independently owned childcare center opened with the assistance of child care consulting company, Child Care Biz Help .Phone: 651-300-9554Email: ...Website:

Jillian Scott

Blossom Bridge Child Care

+1 651-300-9554

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

