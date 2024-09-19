Remittance Slowdown And Inflation Impact Mexican Consumer Spending

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's showed resilience in the second quarter of 2024, despite cautious household spending. Private and consumption emerged as key drivers of growth.



The National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI ) reported a modest 0.2% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Private investment surged by 1.2%, outpacing public investment, which declined by 5.2%.



This shift reflects the winding down of major government infrastructure projects like the Maya Train. Government spending rose by 0.8%, coinciding with campaign activities preceding the June 2 elections.



Household consumption, however, experienced a 0.6% decline compared to the previous quarter. Several factors contributed to this downturn.



Job creation weakened, with formal employment growth falling by 43% to 295,058 positions by June. Inflation rebounded to 4.98%, its highest level since June 2023.







Remittances, a crucial source of income for many Mexican families, showed signs of slowing. Growth in remittances dropped to 3.6% in the first half of 2024, down from 9.4% in the same period of 2023.

Mexico's Economic Performance

The absence of social program payments during the electoral ban period further impacted consumer spending. Despite these challenges, Mexico 's GDP grew by 1.8% in the first half of 2024.



This growth, while positive, represents a significant slowdown from the 3.6% expansion seen in the first half of 2023. The deceleration reflects weakening private consumption, fixed investment, and exports.



Breaking down the 1.8% growth, consumption contributed 2.5 percentage points, while public and private investment added 1.8 points.



Government consumption provided 0.2 points. The country's trade deficit subtracted 3.4 points from overall growth.



Inventory changes and statistical discrepancies accounted for the remaining balance. This economic snapshot reveals a complex interplay of factors shaping Mexico's growth trajectory.



Private investment and government spending have emerged as crucial stabilizing forces in the face of consumer caution and global economic uncertainties.

MENAFN19092024007421016031ID1108692345