Was Sandip Ghosh Taking Orders From 'Somebody' On Phone? CBI Suspects External Interference In Kolkata Rape Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe into the Kolkata doctor's rape case on August 14 following an order from the Calcutta High Court, has suspected that former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh may have been taking“orders” from“somebody else” on the phone, a Times of India report said.

The investigation agency, which has analysed his call details, say Sandip Ghosh had spoken to Tala station officer in-charge Abhijit Mondal and hospital officials before reaching the scene of the crime .

The CBI officials have said that Sandip Ghosh remained“wilfully absent” from the crime scene instead of closely monitoring the proceedings and taking necessary steps for its preservation and registration of FIR at the earliest. In fact, Sandip Ghosh reached RG Kar hospital after the police.

The CBI will certify details of "each and every phone call" to verify versions with a view to explore“the possibility of criminal conspiracy hatched among main accused and co-accused persons, if any,” an official said. The agency will confront the two with the CCTV footage from the Tala police station, the scene of the crime, the medical college and also examine mobile data extracted from their phones to“unearth the conspiracy/nexus, if any and attempt to hush up the matter,” an official said.

Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 14 for allegedly tampering with evidence in connection with the rape and murder case of the 31-year-old trainee doctor of RG Kar. Sandip Ghosh was already in the CBI custody and being probed for financial irregularities at the hospital. The agency is now probing criminal conspiracy, if any, between Sanjay Roy (the prime accused), Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Medical Council has cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh.

According to the reports, Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal also facilitated the cremation of the doctor in a hurried manner even though her family was demanding a second autopsy.