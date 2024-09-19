September Is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mystic Force Foundation Co Founder and Executive Director Silvia Dominguez Vanni (right) and Director Margarita Dominguez Chambers (left)

Mystic Force Foundation members at events at Curefest

The Doral City Hall and the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science illuminating for Childhood Cancer Awareness

The Mystic Force Foundation is Going and working fiercely to raise awareness of this devastating disease.

- Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive DirectorNORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From their Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation Initiative, Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative, Light Miami Gold Initiative and the Gold Ribbon Parade, there is nothing the Mystic Force Foundation sets out to do that they cannot accomplish.Every day is a day to raise awareness for children battling cancer, but September is the one month nationally recognized and dedicated to Childhood Cancer. This month the Foundation works tirelessly to turn South Florida and the country Gold in support of the bravest little Heroes ever known. The community is invited to join in on all of the public events and activities of the Foundation this month and follow along on their social media pages.This month check out the beautiful golden lights as you drive by landmarks such as the Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Miami Beach City Hall, Doral City Hall, and other buildings and monuments in South Florida, to see what the Golden Lights of Support for children battling cancer looks like. The Mystic Force Foundation is thankful to all of the South Florida buildings who answered their call for support and are illuminating Gold to raise awareness and support our children.The Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation Initiative takes the Mystic Force Foundation to cities throughout South Florida who are proclaiming Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Foundation is grateful to all the Mayors and Council members that support this initiative and the public is invited to join the Foundation at all of the city council meetings this month. Dates and times will be provided on the Foundation's social media sites.In continuous dedication to the fight against Childhood Cancer the Foundation also takes their efforts this month to Washington DC as Sponsors of Curefest USA for the 11th consecutive year. Thursday September 18th Directors of the Mystic Force Foundation will attend the 15th Annual Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus Summit in our nation's Capitol. In the evening, as Sponsors in collaboration with Devon and Blakely, the Directors will attend the Golden Toast at the LIUNA Building overlooking the Whitehouse which will illuminate Gold that evening. This event will be all about celebrating the collective successes for Childhood Cancer in Washington with the founders and members of the Childhood Cancer Caucus; Congressman Michael McCaul, Congressman Mike Kelly, Congressman Ami Bera and Congresswoman Kathy Castor.Saturday September 21st the public is invited to join the Curefest Rally to the Capitol at 2:00pm and the Family Meet & Greet at the Freedom Plaza with over 75 booths and exhibits of foundations, charities and organizations from throughout the country that support Childhood Cancer warriors, survivors and Angel families. In the evening there will be a very emotional Night of Golden Lights at Freedom Plaza and a Candlelight Vigil on the Whitehouse lawn to honor all the precious children lost to Childhood Cancer. Sunday September 22 brings exciting and impactful performances at the Sylvan Theater on National Mall and the most breathtakingly emotional Shoe Memorial Exhibition of over 1,000 children's shoes representing lives lost to Childhood Cancer.On Saturday September 28th the streets of South Florida will be turning Gold as the Mystic Force Foundation's 7th Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative Gold Ribbon Parade descends upon the streets of South Florida. Gold Ribbon adorned Police vehicles, Fire Rescue vehicles and SuperHero vehicles will caravan 33 miles from Nicklaus Children's Hospital past Holtz Children's Hospital & Alex's Place, the Ronald McDonald House of South Florida and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in a massive display of Hope, Love & Unity for the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. The Parade serves as a reminder to these families that they are never alone in their fight, that there is always an army of support behind them. Viewing locations and approximate times will be listed on the Foundation website and social media prior to event date.Mystic Force Foundation encourages the public to support children battling cancer this month by wearing Gold ribbons, attending or hosting a fundraising event, volunteering, and/or giving blood. The Foundation also asks that everyone take a moment this month to remember and honor the memory of the children lost to Childhood Cancer, including the inspiration of the Mystic Force Foundation, Salvatore Antonio Vanni, forever 7.Together we CAN Change the World of Childhood Cancer!For more information please contact ... or call/text 305.726.1155Press is invited to join all events.

Silvia Dominguez Vanni

Mystic Force Foundation

+1 305-726-1155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Mystic Force Foundation Moments of Joy & Happiness in 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.