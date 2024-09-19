Wattev Honored For Energy Efficiency Contributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Electric Truck Charging Depot Developer named and Infrastructure Star of Efficiency by energy-focused, national non-profit coalition

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric truck charging infrastructure developer WattEV, the nation's leading provider of zero-emission freight services and facilities, was recognized yesterday for its "vision, hard work and commitment to energy efficiency" by the Alliance to Save Energy, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit coalition of business, government, environmental and consumer leaders.

WattEV recognized for its "vision, hard work and commitment to energy efficiency."

WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh demonstrates his company's megawatt charger.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Star of Energy Efficiency Award was presented by the Alliance to Save Energy (Alliance) at the 2024 Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Dinner in the nation's capital.

The awards program, in its 32nd year, is often referred to as the "Energy Prom," a celebration of to the progress made in the field of energy efficiency. WattEV's award is based on its efforts to establish a commercial EV truck public charging network, as well as setting up a Truck-as-a-Service program to enable broader access to electric trucks by individuals and small fleets, according to the Alliance.

The Alliance is a bipartisan nonprofit founded in 1977 to advocate for advance federal energy efficiency policy. The organization's goal is to have the United States use energy more productively to achieve economic growth, a cleaner environment and greater energy security, affordability and reliability.

"We are humbled and honored by this national recognition of our company's efforts to increase transportation energy efficiency," WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh said on receiving the award.

"With our network of six EV truck charging depots in Southern California, imminent plans for 15 more, and a growing fleet of zero emission trucks, we are dedicated to continuing on this path," Youssefzadeh said.



About

WattEV

WattEV's mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero- emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates

charging infrastructure

and

data-driven

workflows,

providing

truckers and

fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV's goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company plans to have 100 charging stations in operation by 2035.

SOURCE WattEV

