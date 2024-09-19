Returnbear's CEO Sylvia Ng Named Recipient Of The 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From to parcels, brands trust ReturnBear to optimize the full lifecycle of their international ecommerce returns.

The award honors female leaders whose accomplishments and mentorship set a foundation for women across the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sylvia Ng, CEO of ReturnBear , a reverse logistics solution for end-to-end returns, has been named one of the winners of this year's Women in Chain Award . The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

The award is presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, publications in global supply chain. While the supply chain industry is making strides in incorporating more women, gender diversity remains a priority for many organizations. Recent industry data shows that women now represent 41% of supply chain roles, up from 39% in 2022, highlighting the growing influence of female professionals in this traditionally male-dominated field.

Sylvia Ng is a dynamic thought leader and former Shopify general manager. She is now revolutionizing e-commerce returns as the CEO of ReturnBear, an e-commerce reverse logistics platform that offers direct-to-consumer brands Amazon-style instant refunds. With 18 years of experience at industry giants like eBay and Google, Sylvia is transforming the returns process across North America, the United Kingdom, and beyond. Her leadership at ReturnBear has resulted in a leading returns points network that offers instant refunds, backed by regional hubs that slash return costs by consolidating goods. ReturnBear's hubs ship directly to the next consumer, eliminating the need for brands to ship products back across borders and oceans. This results in reduced return costs and emissions by 40%. The approach focuses on creating an end-to-end returns solution that benefits retailers and consumers.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, but I see it as a testament to the amazing strides our entire industry is making," Ng said. "This award isn't just about individual achievement – it's a celebration of the collective efforts of diverse leaders working together to create more innovative and sustainable supply chains. It's a privilege to be in a group so dedicated to missions to reduce environmental impact and drive business growth."

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum, added, "Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams, and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be part of an industry that's making a difference."

Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award, commented on the award's significance: "Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations."

The complete list of winners is posted on the Food Logistics website. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, which will take place November 12 and 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about ReturnBear, visit .

About ReturnBear

Founded with a mission to make returns convenient for consumers, profitable for brands, and better for the planet, ReturnBear is a first-to-market global end-to-end returns management solution. Brands using ReturnBear can offer streamlined returns to their customers with fast local processing services and package-free, label-free returns that are verified for instant refunds. Brands can count on ReturnBear to cut the costs of their global reverse logistics and reduce return fraud through local return verification services.

ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan portfolio companies.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and

Madelyn Fitzpatrick

Talk Shop Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.