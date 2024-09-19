Art Pharmacy Receives NIH Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social prescribing solution receives National Institutes of (NIH) Small Business and Innovation Research award

- Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris AppletonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Art Pharmacy , a healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is pleased to share it has received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This honor is further validation of Art Pharmacy's innovative work in leading the way to address health and well-being through social prescribing.“We are grateful to the NCCIH and NIH for the recognition this grant represents,” Art Pharmacy CEO Chris Appleton said.“Social prescribing is seeing rapid adoption across the United States, led in part by Art Pharmacy's achievements in creating a whole person solution for U.S. healthcare. By investing in the future of social prescribing, this grant will further enable Art Pharmacy to create hyper-personalized treatment plans grounded in the latest evidence base.”“There's strong evidence that the arts can improve our health,” Art Pharmacy Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey said.“With this grant, we're using research to create personalized, arts-based social prescriptions that help people feel better and live healthier lives. Our goal is simple: to bring the healing power of the arts to everyone, everywhere.”Through this grant, Art Pharmacy will continue to advance its technology and innovation, specifically its smart-matching technology, which matches members to personalized arts and culture engagements with demonstrated benefits for their specific needs.Social prescribing is the practice of referring patients to community-based resources, such as arts and culture engagements, to effectively promote whole person health. Arts-based social prescribing is an effective way to support patients with mental health needs, reduce social isolation and loneliness, and promote adherence to co-morbid treatment plans.Art Pharmacy's solution uniquely combines decades of research in the field of arts and health with the well-developed care model of social prescribing to address some of the nation's most challenging health problems. Art Pharmacy is currently active in Georgia, California, and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to further markets over the coming months.The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) is one of the 27 Institutes and Centers that make up the National Institutes of Health (NIH). NCCIH is the Federal Government's lead agency for scientific research on complementary and integrative health approaches. NCCIH's vision is that scientific evidence informs decision making by the public, health care professionals, and health policymakers regarding the integrated use of complementary health approaches in a whole person health framework.To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit . To learn more about NCCIH and NIH, please visit .

