The Mystery Of The Missing Gold

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) One of the questions mystery author Mike Martin is trying to answer in the latest in Too Close for Comfort from the popular Sgt. Windflower Mystery series

- Mike MartinOTTAWA, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Where is the Gold?That's one of the questions mystery author Mike Martin is trying to answer in the latest book in Too Close for Comfort from the popular Sgt. Windflower Mystery series, set on the southeast coast of Newfoundland.The background is that on April 17, 2023, a robbery occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, with over C$20 million (US$15 million) worth of gold and other high-value items being stolen. Thieves accessed a secure cargo warehouse and made off with the cash and the shipment of gold bars. While the police investigation is still underway and several individuals believed to be connected to the robbery have been arrested, none of the gold has been recovered.One expert told the media that he thought that the gold bars“have probably been melted into other forms by now, and may be on a boat somewhere on the Atlantic headed east.”That's where Too Close for Comfort, the new Sgt. Windflower Mystery takes over. According to Martin's premise, the gold may have been shipped surreptitiously to Newfoundland, and then melted down so that it could be shipped back across the Atlantic for sale to unsuspected buyers.“There are a number of moth-balled smelters in Newfoundland, including one in Long Harbour that was processing nickel from Labrador,” said Martin.“The gold bars could have been melted down and put on a ship or in a container for Europe. Did that happen? We don't know. All we know is that the gold is still missing. That's the real mystery,” said Martin.Mike Martin is the author of the Award-Winning Sgt. Windflower Mystery series. Too Close for Comfort is being released by Ottawa Press and Publishing on October 1, 2024. He was born in St. John's, Newfoundland and currently resides in Ottawa.For more information and to contact Mike Martin...613-290-5836Too Close for Comfort on Amazon

