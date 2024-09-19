KSA lists terms for conducting business with Israel

(MENAFN) Saudi Mohammed bin Salman has firmly stated that any normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel hinges on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This announcement reflects the kingdom’s longstanding position and comes in the context of ongoing geopolitical developments in the region.



In previous remarks, Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated that US-backed negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel were nearing a resolution before the conflict in Gaza erupted last October. He reiterated on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is committed to working tirelessly towards the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. “The kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that,” he emphasized, according to Reuters.



The crown prince also condemned what he referred to as the “crimes of the Israeli occupation” against the Palestinian people, underscoring Saudi Arabia's support for Palestinian rights amid the complex regional dynamics.



According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters, the normalization of relations with Israel is viewed as a critical step for Saudi Arabia to secure a defense pact with the United States. This strategic alliance could have significant implications for regional security.



Bin Salman’s statement coincided with the UN General Assembly's impending vote on a resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the draft resolution as “diplomatic terrorism,” pointing out that it did not denounce the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas from Gaza. US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield also voiced opposition to the resolution.



The resolution itself called on Israel to cease its “unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” within 12 months and to provide reparations to Palestinians for damages incurred due to the occupation. It garnered significant support, passing with 124 votes in favor, while 12 nations opposed it and 43 abstained.



As these developments unfold, the interplay between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Palestinian cause remains a critical focal point for peace and stability in the Middle East. The conditions set forth by the crown prince indicate that any future relations will be closely tied to the resolution of the longstanding Palestinian issue.

