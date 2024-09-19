My Place Group Seeks Dynamic Leaders: Hiring For CFO, Leasing Strategist, And Senior Property Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Place Group, a trailblazer in the industry, is excited to announce that it is actively seeking talented individuals to join its leadership team. We are currently hiring for three key positions: Chief Officer (CFO), Leasing Strategist, and Senior Property Manager.

As My Place Group continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its service offerings, we are looking for innovative, strategic thinkers who are passionate about real estate and dedicated to excellence.

Open Positions:

The CFO will lead financial strategy, oversee budgeting and forecasting, and ensure financial compliance and reporting. We are looking for a seasoned financial leader with a proven track record in the real estate sector, capable of driving profitability and optimizing capital allocation.The Leasing Strategist will develop and implement effective leasing strategies to maximize occupancy rates and enhance tenant satisfaction. This role requires strong negotiation skills, market analysis expertise, and a creative approach to leasing solutions.The Senior Property Manager will oversee day-to-day property operations, ensuring exceptional tenant experiences and efficient property management. We seek a candidate with a strong background in property management, excellent interpersonal skills, and a commitment to maintaining high standards.

Why Join My Place Group?

At My Place Group, we believe in fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment where innovation thrives. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction drives us to attract top talent. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of our company and contribute to our mission of redefining real estate solutions.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit our careers page at Myplacegroup or send your resume directly to [email protected] . for more details on each position and to submit their applications. We are excited to meet individuals who are ready to make a significant impact in the real estate industry.

About My Place Group

My Place Group ("MPG") is a full-service real estate development company servicing the residential and commercial market in Northeast Ohio. My Place Group is a trusted resource connecting individuals, business owners, and tenants to their ideal place to work and live.



For more information about My Place Group and our available positions, please visit Myplacegroup

SOURCE My Place Group

