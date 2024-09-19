Azerbaijani President Attends Opening Of Aghdam City Hotel

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, attended the inauguration of the Aghdam City Hotel in the city of Aghdam on September 19, Azernews reports.

