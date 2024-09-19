12 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Gujarat's Morbi

(MENAFN- IANS) Morbi, Sep 19 (IANS) At least 12 people were when a State bus rammed into a stationary truck in Patia in Gujarat's Morbi district.

The incident occurred when the sleeper coach bus was en route to Mundra from Anand.

Soon after the accident, passersby gathered at the spot and informed the officials, who carried out the rescue operation along with a medical team.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Halvad, Morbi, and Surendranagar.

The injured were primarily shifted to Halvad for immediate treatment, while those in more serious condition were transferred to hospitals in Morbi and Surendranagar.

The injured passengers who have been shifted to Halvad for treatment include Dakshaben Manishbhai, a 30-year-old resident of Anjar, Kutch; Patel Ashokbhai Naranbhai, 49, also from Anjar, Kutch; Kokilaben Rajubhai, a 50-year-old from Petlad; Bharat Kumar Shanabhai Patel, aged 49, from Nadiad; and Tulsibhai Parbatbhai Parmar, 27, from Gandhidham, Kutch East.

Sanjay Mansukhbhai, a 28-year-old from Anjar, Kutch, and Mansing Bhai Punabhai Parmar, 65, from Leaf, were also injured. Another injured passenger, Laxmiben Manishbhai, aged 47, is from Anjar, Kutch.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident, and further action is being taken.

Meanwhile, in July 2024, two children lost their lives, and eight others were injured when a bus carrying 65 passengers veered off a protection wall on a highway near Saputara. The incident occurred on a national road about 2 km from the hill town of Saputara in the evening. According to officials, the accident took place as the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle on a sharp bend.

The luxury bus lost control, crashed into the protection wall, and overturned. It was on its return journey from Surat, where tourists had visited Saputara, when the tragedy struck.