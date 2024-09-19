(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Dressings market by Product (Collagen, Alginate, Chitosan, Skin Substitute), Property (Antimicrobial, Non-Antimicrobial), Application (Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot, Pressure Ulcers), Acute Wounds (Surgical, Burns))- Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioactive dressings market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2029 from USD 3.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.
The rising incidence of chronic wounds and the increasing elderly population are the major drivers boosting the demand for bioactive dressings. Technology advancements in wound dressings and increased awareness of the benefits like faster healing and patient comfort, are driving market growth, with further expansion anticipated due to ongoing innovation.
During the forecast period, North America is expected to witness a larger market share. The expansion of the bioactive dressings market in North America is fueled by the high prevalence of chronic wounds, advancements in bioactive dressing technologies, and increased healthcare spending.
Market Segment Trends
Bioactive dressings segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioactive dressings market, by product type, during the forecast period. Chronic wound segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioactive dressings market, by application, during the forecast period. Home Care Settings accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Research Coverage
This research report categorizes the bioactive dressings market by product type, property type, application, end user, and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the bioactive dressings market.
A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the bioactive dressings market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the bioactive dressings market ecosystem is covered in this report.
Prominent companies in the market, which are profiled within the report, include:
3M (US) Smith+Nephew (UK) Cardinal Health (US) B. Braun SE (Germany) Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden) Convatec Inc. (UK) Paul Hartmann AG (Germany) Coloplast Corp. (Denmark) Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US) Organogenesis Inc. (US) Essity (Sweden) Covalon Technologies (Canada) Mimedx Group Inc. (US) Sanara Medtech Inc. (US) Medline Industries L.P.(US) Hollister Incorporated (US) Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) (Germany) DermaRite Industries LLC (US) BioTissue (US) LifeNet Health (US) Advancis Medical (UK) Human BioSciences (US) AMERX Health Care (US) Gentell (US) Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 344
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $5.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds Growing Geriatric Population Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries Advancements in Bioactive Dressing Technology Restraints
High Costs of Bioactive Dressing Products Limited Reimbursement Policies Opportunities
Growth Potential of Emerging Countries New Product Development Strategic Collaboration Between Market Players Challenges
Difficult Regulatory Approval Process Lack of Awareness and Education
Pricing Analysis
Average Selling Price Trend of Bioactive Dressings Average Selling Price of Bioactive Dressings, by Region
Patent Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Ecosystem Analysis
Bioactive Dressings Market: Role in Ecosystem
Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
Key Stakeholders in Buying Process Buying Criteria
Regulatory Analysis
Regulatory Landscape North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
Trade Analysis
Trade Analysis for Wadding, Gauze, and Bandages
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies Complementary Technologies
Bioactive Microfiber Gelling Technology Adjacent Technologies
Kerecis Intact Fish Skin Technology
Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Investment & Funding Scenario
Impact of AI on Bioactive Dressings Market
Attachment
Bioactive Dressings Market
