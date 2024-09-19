(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stars of Netflix's "Skywalkers: A Love Story" performed daring stunts inspired by the $DOGS community's charitable spirit. They scaled China's Duge Bridge-the world's tallest bridge-to unfurl a $DOGS flag, and launched $DOGS-branded paper airplanes from a skyscraper. Their actions honor the community's dedication to charity and self-expression, encouraging others to embrace freedom and make a pos.



Skywalkers' Daring Feats Celebrate the $DOGS Community's Commitment to Giving and Freedom



Adventurers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus from the acclaimed documentary "Skywalkers: A Love Story" have undertaken breathtaking missions inspired by the philanthropic spirit of the $DOGS community. In their latest endeavours, the Skywalkers scaled the Duge Bridge in Guizhou, China-the world's tallest bridge by vertical height-to wave a gigantic $DOGS flag, and separately, they launched $DOGS-branded paper airplanes from a towering skyscraper. These acts pay tribute to the community's dedication to charity and self-expression.



Scaling New Heights Inspired by $DOGS



Moved by the $DOGS community's remarkable charitable contributions and commitment to freedom, the Skywalkers performed two daring stunts:

. Duge Bridge Flag Unfurling: From the summit of the Duge Bridge, the Skywalkers unfurled a massive $DOGS flag, symbolizing unity and the soaring spirit of freedom that the community embodies.

. Paper Airplane Launch from Skyscraper: In a separate feat, they ascended a towering skyscraper and released $DOGS-branded paper airplanes into the city skyline. Each airplane representing messages of freedom, authenticity, and community spirit, spreading inspiration far and wide.

"We were deeply moved by the $DOGS community's generosity and their celebration of individuality," say the Skywalkers. "Our stunts are tributes to their spirit and a call for others to embrace their true selves while making a positive impact."



"For our community, $DOGS represents freedom: freedom to express yourself as well as freedom from outside control," says $DOGS' channel post. "While our community promotes lawful ways to express yourself, this campaign embodies our community's spirit: bold, innovative, and not afraid to push boundaries."



Celebrating a Legacy of Giving



The $DOGS community has recently donated over $300,000 to charitable organizations such as:

. Save the Children (

. Save an Orphan (

. Animal Charity Evaluators (



Inspired by these efforts, the Skywalkers' actions highlight the impact of collective goodwill and encourage others to contribute. The community is now planning another charity giveaway, with the cause to be selected through a community vote, empowering members to support issues they are passionate about.



Join the Movement

. Experience the Adventures: Watch exclusive footage of the Duge Bridge ascent with the $DOGS flag and the skyscraper paper airplane launch on [YouTube link].

. Share the Inspiration: Spread the message by sharing the videos and using the hashtag #SkywalkersInspired.

. Get Involved: Join the $DOGS community on Telegram , Twitter/X, and Instagram to participate in the upcoming charity vote and follow the $DOGS' journey.



About the Duge Bridge

The Duge Bridge in Guizhou, China, stands as a marvel of modern engineering and the world's tallest bridge by vertical height. It symbolizes reaching new heights and connecting communities, mirroring the values celebrated in this initiative.



About 'Skywalkers: A Love Story'

"Skywalkers: A Love Story" is a captivating Netflix documentary that chronicles the lives and adventures of urban explorers who push the boundaries of human endurance and self-expression.



About $DOGS

$DOGS is a Telegram-native meme coin that embodies the spirit of freedom, self-expression, and community empowerment. Inspired by Pavel Durov's mascot, Spotty, $DOGS has rapidly grown-being listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, amassing millions of holders, and garnering over 20 million followers across social media channels.





