Armed Forces Football League For 2025-2026 Season Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Military Sports Association concluded the Armed Forces Football League for the 2025-2026 season, which witnessed fierce competition among the ten teams representing the Qatar Armed Forces.

The teams of Qatar Amiri Land Forces and National Service Academy qualified for the final match, with the Qatar Amiri Land Forces winning the championship and the National Service Academy securing second place.

At the end of the championship, President of the Military Sports Association Brigadier General Dr. Yousef Desmmal Al Kuwari presented the awards to the winners.

The closing ceremony was attended by a number of senior commanders and officers from the Qatar Armed Forces.