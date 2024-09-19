Waseef Signs Agreement With Health Pro To Offer Variety Of Medical Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Waseef, a leading management and marketing company, has signed a cooperation agreement with Pro, a company specialising in medical and insurance services. Under the agreement, beneficiaries of real estate projects managed by Waseef, as well as its employees, will be provided with Health Pro medical discount cards at competitive prices.

These cards will allow holders to access a wide range of medical services at discounted rates at various healthcare facilities throughout the country, available year-round.

The agreement was signed by Director of Support Services at Waseef Khalifa Salman Al Mohannadi and General Manager of Health Pro for Medical and Insurance Services Hani Youssef.

A promotional campaign will be launched to introduce Waseef employees and beneficiaries of its real estate projects to the Health Pro medical discount card and the numerous benefits it offers.

On this occasion, Al-Mohannadi expressed his pleasure at partnering with Health Pro, a leader in providing medical and insurance service solutions.

He said,“This agreement is part of Waseef's strategy to provide additional services to its employees and project beneficiaries, meeting their aspirations and enhancing the quality of services provided by Waseef. It also aims to improve the experience of those benefiting from the projects it manages.”

Al Mohannadi added,“This agreement will add another dimension to the quality and nature of services offered by Waseef to all its clients and beneficiaries.