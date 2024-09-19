Hot Daytime With Slight Dust Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Strong wind and high sea will be felt at North offshore today and tomorrow, warns Qatar Meteorology in its weather forecast for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the report added, the country will experience hot daytime with some local clouds. There is slight dust predicted for tomorrow, Friday.



On all three days, up to Saturday, September 21, wind will be Northwesterly-Northeasterly at 5-15KT gusting to approximately 25KT.

The sea height will be 2-4ft rising to 8ft at North on Thursday, and up to 7ft and 5ft on Friday and Saturday respectively.