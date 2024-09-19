EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron AG establishes 5G module production in Europe

Unique in-house production strengthens technological independence

Linz, Austria, 19. September 2024 – Kontron AG , a leading global provider of IoT technology, will henceforth fully manufacture its innovative 5G modules in Europe following a successful production ramp-up. By producing in its own European facilities, the company is underlining its commitment to the highest quality standards, shorter supply chains, Europe's technological sovereignty, and the reduction of CO2 emissions. Kontron is the only provider globally to develop and produce 5G modules entirely in Europe. This strategy not only strengthens the company's competitive position but also sustainably promotes Europe's technological independence. Furthermore, the initiative makes a significant contribution to supply chain stability and creates additional jobs in Europe. Already today, around 80 percent of the Kontron Group's total value creation already takes place in Europe. The close integration of development and production in Europe is a central aspect of the company's strategy. Kontrons 5G modules are developed entirely at the Berlin site. At a time when the origin and security of technologies are becoming increasingly important, in-house production in Europe also ensures compliance with the strictest European regulations. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, emphasizes:“Local development and production offer numerous advantages. Our customers benefit from the quality, speed, flexibility and reliability provided by our European 5G modules production. Our initiative has received a strong response, allowing us to secure several major contracts, which are largely attributed to this value creation strategy.”

About Kontron

Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.



