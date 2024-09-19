(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HP has added to its recently announced portfolio of AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC. Engineered for desktop workers looking to take productivity to the next level, workers experience boosted connectivity to take advantage of cloud-based AI applications like Copilot in Windows1 with Wi-Fi 7 capability2.MicroK12 recommends HP business desktops for companies looking to power their most demanding applications. The highly secure and easy to manage HP Elite 805 SFF is equipped with an AMD RyzenTM 8000 series processor and AMD RDNATM onboard graphics, and an NPU that work together to balance workloads and get the most out of cloud-based AI applications.“HP is committed to empowering organizations to harness the power of AI," said McKay Walker, Director of Business Development at MicroK12. "School Districts are adopting AI at an unprecedented pace. With HP's new desktop AI PC, combined with MicroK12's services and support, administrators can provide their teams with powerful and secure devices to fully utilize AI's potential now and in the future.”The HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC is protected by HP Wolf Security to ensure business data stays safe. HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.To learn more about the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC and MicroK12's Services and Support, visit MicroK12's website .About MicroK12: As the largest K-12 distributor of technology in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, MicroK12 strives to help students and teachers reach their highest potential with proven technology solutions.1 Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in. Where Microsoft in Windows is not available, the Copilot key will lead to the Bing search engine. See .2 Wireless access point and Internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE) functionality requires compatible OS and will operate in prior 802.11 specs until available. Wi-Fi 7 also requires compatible Intel® or AMD RyzenTM processor, and a Wi-Fi 7 router, sold separately. Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. Available in countries where Wi-Fi 7 is supported. The specification for 802.11BE is a draft specification and is not final. If the final specification differs from the draft specification, it may affect the ability of the device to communicate with other 802.11BE devices.

