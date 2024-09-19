Azerbaijan's Civil Society Reps Send Open Letter To OSCE And Council Of Europe Leaders

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A group of Azerbaijani civil society representatives has
addressed an open letter to the leadership of the OSCE and the
Council of Europe.
Azernews presents the full text of the
letter:
“Mr. Ian Borg, OSCE Chair-in-Office.
Mr. Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of
Europe.
We, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan,
appeal to you regarding the fact that hundreds of thousands of
Azerbaijanis who were forced out of their historical homelands and
homes in Armenia 36 years ago and became refugees are still unable
to return to Iravan, Goycha, and other historical homes in Western
Azerbaijan.
Armenia, where Azerbaijanis historically lived, has carried out
a systematic campaign aimed at erasing the material and cultural
heritage of Azerbaijanis. This deliberate destruction has been
ongoing for decades. We note with a heavy heart that today, only
one out of 269 mosques registered on the territory of Armenia in
1870 has survived. In addition, hundreds of cemeteries belonging to
Azerbaijanis have been systematically destroyed.
Iravan, the current capital of the Republic of Armenia, was once
divided into Shahar, Damirbulag, and Tapabashi districts.
Azerbaijanis lived in these areas from the time the city was
established until the end of the 20th century. The name of the
Tapabashi neighborhood, which was built and inhabited by
Azerbaijanis, was later changed to Kond. This neighborhood is one
of a handful of places with surviving examples of cultural heritage
belonging to Azerbaijanis in Armenia. However, it is regrettable
that Tapabashi neighborhood, which is part of the Armenian
government's systematic campaign towards erasing the cultural
heritage of the Azerbaijani people, is to be completely
destroyed.
In May of this year, we, the representatives of the civil
society of Azerbaijan, addressed an open letter to the
Director-General of UNESCO, Ms. Audrey Azoulay, asking that
tangible measures be taken to prevent the destruction of the
Tapabashi neighborhood and for a fact-finding mission to be sent to
the area. We declared our openness to dialogue and interaction with
UNESCO within the framework of norms and mechanisms of
international law in order to stop the destruction. We also called
on UNESCO to take the Tapabashi district under its protection as a
unique example of cultural heritage of the world. We stated that we
were ready to work closely with UNESCO in monitoring efforts.
However, we did not receive a response to this request from UNESCO,
nor did we see any statement of concern about this issue from the
Council of Europe or the OSCE, which declare that they are guided
by the protection of human rights.
The Irevan Castle, Khan's Palace, the Abbas Mirza Mosque, and
many other monuments, which represent valuable examples of the
material heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of
Armenia, have been completely destroyed. The history of the Blue
Mosque, built by Khan of Iravan Huseyn Ali Khan in the 18th
century, has been distorted and portrayed as a mosque belonging to
another nation.
Armenia's destruction of cultural monuments belonging to
Azerbaijanis represents a flagrant violation of several
international conventions, including the International Covenant on
Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the World Heritage
Convention, the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage, and the International Convention on the
Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
The policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Armenia has seriously
damaged Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage. For example, the
Goycha ashiq school, one of the main schools of Azerbaijani ashiq
art, which has been included in the UNESCO list of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has been severed from its origins.
Armenia has destroyed the statue and gravestone of renowned
Azerbaijani performer Ashiq Alasgar in his native Goycha district.
This is a demonstrative insult to the people of Azerbaijan.
The continuous destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage by
Armenia violates our right to use cultural heritage and protect our
culture. This conduct seriously hinders peace, dialogue, and
reconciliation efforts in the region.
We demand that both the Council of Europe and the OSCE express
an explicit position on the mentioned issues. This behavior is no
different from the attitude shown toward the war crimes Armenia
perpetrated during the years when Azerbaijani lands were under
occupation and the violation of fundamental human rights and
freedoms of Azerbaijani refugees. Azerbaijani society has
legitimately lost faith in the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and
UNESCO. We see that, shortly after the anti-terror operation, the
first anniversary of which was celebrated just recently, the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe took a biased step
against the Azerbaijani delegation. This behavior and attitude are
unacceptable, and those masterminding it will not achieve their
goals.
The OSCE and the Council of Europe should not adopt a
double-standard approach to these issues. They should be objective
and impartial. As representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society, we
are ready to cooperate with all relevant organizations in this
area, provide additional information, and mediate efforts to
protect the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in
Armenia.
We, therefore, urge you to encourage Armenia to restore and
protect the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in
accordance with its international obligations. In line with the
principles reflected in the UN Charter and the Universal
Declaration of Human Rights, Armenia must ensure the protection of
the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijanis and their safe
and dignified return to their ancestral lands.”
Signatures:
1. Aziz Alakbarli – The Western Azerbaijan Community
2. Amir Aliyev – Center for the Promotion of Human Rights Public
Union
3. Fuad Mammadov - "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association
4. Fariz Khalilli – "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion
of Cultural Heritage
5. Ramil Isgandarli- Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan
National NGO Forum
6. Narmina Aghayeva - "Promotion of Iravan Cultural Heritage"
Public Union
7. Haji Abdulla - "Zangezur" Societies Public Union
8. Novella Jafarova - D. Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights
Society
9. Saadat Bananyarli - "Azerbaijan National Unit of the
International Human Rights Society" Public Union
10. Saltanat Gojamanli - "Protection of Human Rights and
Legality" Public Union
11. Mubariz Asgarov – "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion
of National Values
12. Shahla Naghiyeva -“Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public
Union
13. Sheyda Allahverdiyeva – "ICOMOS Azerbaijan" Public Union
14. Gamar Baghirova - Jafar Jabbarli Public Association for the
Development of Culture, Science, and Education
15. Ulviyya Babirova - "Culture Volunteers" Public Union
16. Turkay Gasimzada - Association for the Protection of
Azerbaijan's Cultural Heritage and Support for Tourism
17. Esmira Fuad - Eternal Turan Book Fund
18. Sevda Tahirli - Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation
19. Shahin Gadirov - "Zirva" Culture and Art Public Union
20. Farida Mirishova- "Iz" Support for Culture Development
Public Union
21. Samad Vakilov - "Muvakkil Law Center" Public Union
22. Telman Gasimov – Scientific Research Public Union
23. Khatira Valiyeva - "Khankendi - Support for Internally
Displaced Persons" Public Union
24. Ibrahim Ibrahimli – "Bir Tabassum" Public Union for the
Promotion of Patriotism
