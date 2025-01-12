Over 100 Bank Accounts Linked To Drug Traffickers Frozen In Srinagar: Police

“These accounts collectively contain deposits amounting to several lakhs of rupees,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

All transactions associated with these accounts are under detailed scrutiny to trace the flow of illicit funds, police said.

“The freezing of these accounts has effectively blocked access to financial resources used by drug trafficking networks,” police said.

The individuals holding these accounts have been arrested in connection with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Srinagar District. Those apprehended have been involved in the trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances, posing a significant threat to the community, particularly the youth, the statement added.

“Comprehensive

investigations, conducted under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, have led to the freezing of these

bank accounts containing substantial sums, prima-facie identified as proceeds of illegal narcotic trade. Furthermore , moveable and immovable properties valued at crores of rupees, found to be acquired through these illicit activities, have been attached under the applicable legal framework,” police said.

This action has been set into motion under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, the statement said.

“J&K Police remains steadfast in its commitment to combating the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

Police urges the public to join hands in this fight by providing any information related to drug peddling or drug abuse. Members of the public are requested to contact their nearest police station or dial 112 to report drugs related suspicious activities,” police said.

