MECC Provides Online CITES Permits For Protecting Wildlife

Doha, Qatar: The Wildlife Development Department at the of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) offers a number of permit services to protect wildlife that are listed under the on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) .

CITES is a multilateral treaty to protect endangered and animals from the threats of international trade.

The services include CITES certification, issuance of permits for wildlife, renewal of import permits for wildlife, amendment of import permits for wildlife, issuance of re-export permits for wildlife, renewal of re-export permits for wildlife, amendment of re-export permits for wildlife, export permits for wildlife, renewal of export permits for wildlife, and amendment of export permits for wildlife.

The department also provides services to protect wildlife that are not listed under the CITES Convention.

The services include issuance of import permits for wildlife out of CITES, renewal of import permits for wildlife, amendment of import permit for wildlife, issuance of export permit for wildlife, renewal of export permit for wildlife, and amendment of export permit for wildlife out of CITES.

Speaking at an event earlier, Director of the Wildlife Development Department Mohammed Al Khanji stressed the need to regulate international trade in wildlife species, whether animal or plant, and their products, which include more than 35,000 plant and animal species.

He noted that this is the goal sought by the CITES Convention, in addition to reducing smuggling and combating illegal trade across international borders.

Qatar, in its commitment to the Convention it signed in 2001, has put in place procedures to regulate the import, export or re-export of endangered living organisms and their products.

A unit has also been allocated at all border checkpoints of the country to monitor the import, export or transit of endangered species, in addition to implementing falcon ownership certificates (falcon transit documents) for facilitating the movement of falcons across international borders and establishing a database for falcon owners.

The Ministry plans to convert the services related to the CITES Convention to electronic completely during this year and to work on preparing and establishing procedures related to regulating and preserving endangered species. This is in addition to establishing a unit to monitor markets and shops and a unit to register farms that have endangered species.