Southwire Signs Contract For Solar System At North Campus Plant

Southwire is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Statewide Renewable, a solar project developer, to install a solar array at its North Campus Plant.

The company has a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate sustainability, and in support of that commitment, is investing in as it looks to the future.

Installation of the solar panel system will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in early 2025. The array will generate approximately five megawatts of direct current electricity and provide 15-20 percent of the site's power – enough to provide electricity to more than 400 homes for a year1. The system is projected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2,200 metric tons – the same impact as removing more than 500 vehicles from the road for one year1.

Southwire is one of North America's leading manufacturers of wire and cable used in the transmission and distribution of renewable electricity, and the planned solar system will utilize wire and cable, clamps, connectors, conduit and other Southwire products.

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to sustainability, visit our website

1Based on EPA's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator: