Part2car Expands UAE Footprint With 18 New Distribution Facilities

Part2Car announces major UAE expansion, launching 18 new distribution centers to enhance auto parts delivery.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Part2Car, a leader in providing high-quality auto parts, proudly launches a significant expansion in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of 18 new distribution facilities.

This expansion aims to streamline the supply of specialized auto parts for various car brands including Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Toyota, significantly enhancing service delivery across the region.

Each facility, strategically located in the industrial areas of Sharjah, is tailored to meet specific car part market needs:

.Amwaj Al Khaleej specializes in Hyundai and Kia parts at one location, and Lexus Salon Cars parts at another, marking a targeted approach to servicing diverse automotive demands.

.Jazeerat Al Arab and Al Jazeerah Al Hamrah focus on Toyota Camry and Land Cruiser parts respectively, catering to the widespread popularity of these models in the UAE.

.Muhammad Jahangir Alam and other facilities expand their repertoire with niche offerings like fuel pumps, steering wheels, and specific Lexus model parts.

Additional facilities include Al Barjeel (Lexus Salon Parts), Sahib Mohammed (steering wheels for all models), and Tareeq Al Khaleej (Lexus LS parts), all of which contribute to expanding the availability of critical auto parts across the UAE.

“This expansion is not just about growing our footprint; it's about intensifying our commitment to the UAE market and its diverse automotive needs,” said Zahir, CEO of Part2Car.“By bringing parts closer to our customers, we ensure faster delivery and better availability, directly addressing some of the most common challenges faced in the auto parts industry.”

The new facilities will provide a robust boost to Part2Car's logistic capabilities, ensuring that both individual and corporate clients receive the parts they need with reduced lead times. This is a part of Part2Car's broader strategy to enhance operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction across its markets.

About Part2Car:

Part2Car is a trusted name in the auto parts industry, specializing in providing high-quality OEM and aftermarket parts for a wide range of vehicles. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Part2Car continues to expand its reach and offer reliable solutions for both private vehicle owners and automotive businesses.

You can download the Part2Car app on both Google Play and the App Store.

Google Play:

App Store:

For more information about our new facilities or to inquire about specific auto parts, please contact:

Contact Information:

Name: Zahir

Title: CEO of Part2Car

Email: ...

Website: /

Shop Contact Information:

Shop #1

Name: Amwaj Al Khaleej

Contact Numbers: 0509733467 - 0525443252

Shop Owner: Naimatullah

Business Details: Hyundai & Kia Parts

Shop #2

Name: Amwaj Al Khaleej

Contact Numbers: 0552321721

Shop Owner: Sadeeq Samullah

Business Details: Lexus Salon Cars

Shop #3

Name: Jazeerat Al Arab

Contact Numbers: 0585200200

Shop Owner: N/A

Business Details: Toyota Camry

Shop #4

Name: Al Jazeerah Al Hamrah

Contact Numbers: 0504756828

Shop Owner: N/A

Business Details: Land Cruiser & LX parts

Shop #5

Name: Muhammad Jahangir Alam

Contact Numbers: 052 858 4166

Shop Owner: Muzammil

Business Details: Fuel Pumps

Shop #6

Name: Al Barjeel

Contact Numbers: 0505985912

Shop Owner: N/A

Business Details: Lexus Salon Parts

Shop #7

Name: Sahib Mohammed

Contact Numbers: 0509619604

Shop Owner: Sahibullah

Business Details: Steering Wheels for all brands and models

Shop #8

Name: Tareeq Al Khaleej

Contact Numbers: 0544652696

Shop Owner: N/A

Business Details: Lexus Ls Parts

Shop #9

Name: Al Ishfaq

Contact Numbers: 0551924488

Shop Owner: Lokman

Business Details: Lexus LS parts

Shop #10

Name: Ahmed Zia Mohammad

Contact Numbers: 054 598 6454

Shop Owner: Ameer Zada

Business Details: Steering Wheels & Window Switches

Shop #11

Name: Al Zawraq

Contact Numbers: 056 622 5272

Shop Owner: Nadeem

Business Details: Lexus LS Parts

Shop #12

Name: Al Barjeel

Contact Numbers: 0505985912

Shop Owner: N/A

Business Details: Toyota Corolla Parts

Shop #13

Name: Jabal Al Awafi

Contact Numbers: 065274504 - 0506322219

Shop Owner: N/A

Business Details: Lexus Salon Parts

Shop #14

Name: Shabab Al Khan

Contact Numbers: 0544771314

Shop Owner: Noor

Business Details: fuel pumps and brake boosters

Shop #15

Name: Madenat Al Nejoom

Contact Numbers: 055 684 0320

Shop Owner: Nakeem

Business Details: Steering Wheel for all brands and models

Shop #16

Name: Madenat Al Nejoom

Contact Numbers: 056 429 4305

Shop Owner: Riyaz

Business Details: Fuel Pumps

Shop #17

Name: Madenat Al Nejoom

Contact Numbers: 0544945486

Shop Owner: Zahid Khan

Business Details: Classic Mini Parts

Shop #18

Name: Sayed Habib

Contact Numbers: 052 918 9804

Shop Owner: Sayed Habib

Business Details: Corolla/Yaris Engines

