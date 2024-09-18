Part2car Expands UAE Footprint With 18 New Distribution Facilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Part2Car announces major UAE expansion, launching 18 new distribution centers to enhance auto parts delivery.
This expansion is not just about growing our footprint; it's about intensifying our commitment to the UAE market and its diverse automotive needs.”
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Part2Car, a leader in providing high-quality auto parts, proudly launches a significant expansion in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of 18 new distribution facilities.
This expansion aims to streamline the supply of specialized auto parts for various car brands including Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Toyota, significantly enhancing service delivery across the region.
Each facility, strategically located in the industrial areas of Sharjah, is tailored to meet specific car part market needs:
.Amwaj Al Khaleej specializes in Hyundai and Kia parts at one location, and Lexus Salon Cars parts at another, marking a targeted approach to servicing diverse automotive demands.
.Jazeerat Al Arab and Al Jazeerah Al Hamrah focus on Toyota Camry and Land Cruiser parts respectively, catering to the widespread popularity of these models in the UAE.
.Muhammad Jahangir Alam and other facilities expand their repertoire with niche offerings like fuel pumps, steering wheels, and specific Lexus model parts.
Additional facilities include Al Barjeel (Lexus Salon Parts), Sahib Mohammed (steering wheels for all models), and Tareeq Al Khaleej (Lexus LS parts), all of which contribute to expanding the availability of critical auto parts across the UAE.
“This expansion is not just about growing our footprint; it's about intensifying our commitment to the UAE market and its diverse automotive needs,” said Zahir, CEO of Part2Car.“By bringing parts closer to our customers, we ensure faster delivery and better availability, directly addressing some of the most common challenges faced in the auto parts industry.”
The new facilities will provide a robust boost to Part2Car's logistic capabilities, ensuring that both individual and corporate clients receive the parts they need with reduced lead times. This is a part of Part2Car's broader strategy to enhance operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction across its markets.
About Part2Car:
Part2Car is a trusted name in the auto parts industry, specializing in providing high-quality OEM and aftermarket parts for a wide range of vehicles. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Part2Car continues to expand its reach and offer reliable solutions for both private vehicle owners and automotive businesses.
For more information about our new facilities or to inquire about specific auto parts, please contact:
Contact Information:
Name: Zahir
Title: CEO of Part2Car
Email: ...
Website: /
Shop Contact Information:
Shop #1
Name: Amwaj Al Khaleej
Contact Numbers: 0509733467 - 0525443252
Shop Owner: Naimatullah
Business Details: Hyundai & Kia Parts
Shop #2
Name: Amwaj Al Khaleej
Contact Numbers: 0552321721
Shop Owner: Sadeeq Samullah
Business Details: Lexus Salon Cars
Shop #3
Name: Jazeerat Al Arab
Contact Numbers: 0585200200
Shop Owner: N/A
Business Details: Toyota Camry
Shop #4
Name: Al Jazeerah Al Hamrah
Contact Numbers: 0504756828
Shop Owner: N/A
Business Details: Land Cruiser & LX parts
Shop #5
Name: Muhammad Jahangir Alam
Contact Numbers: 052 858 4166
Shop Owner: Muzammil
Business Details: Fuel Pumps
Shop #6
Name: Al Barjeel
Contact Numbers: 0505985912
Shop Owner: N/A
Business Details: Lexus Salon Parts
Shop #7
Name: Sahib Mohammed
Contact Numbers: 0509619604
Shop Owner: Sahibullah
Business Details: Steering Wheels for all brands and models
Shop #8
Name: Tareeq Al Khaleej
Contact Numbers: 0544652696
Shop Owner: N/A
Business Details: Lexus Ls Parts
Shop #9
Name: Al Ishfaq
Contact Numbers: 0551924488
Shop Owner: Lokman
Business Details: Lexus LS parts
Shop #10
Name: Ahmed Zia Mohammad
Contact Numbers: 054 598 6454
Shop Owner: Ameer Zada
Business Details: Steering Wheels & Window Switches
Shop #11
Name: Al Zawraq
Contact Numbers: 056 622 5272
Shop Owner: Nadeem
Business Details: Lexus LS Parts
Shop #12
Name: Al Barjeel
Contact Numbers: 0505985912
Shop Owner: N/A
Business Details: Toyota Corolla Parts
Shop #13
Name: Jabal Al Awafi
Contact Numbers: 065274504 - 0506322219
Shop Owner: N/A
Business Details: Lexus Salon Parts
Shop #14
Name: Shabab Al Khan
Contact Numbers: 0544771314
Shop Owner: Noor
Business Details: fuel pumps and brake boosters
Shop #15
Name: Madenat Al Nejoom
Contact Numbers: 055 684 0320
Shop Owner: Nakeem
Business Details: Steering Wheel for all brands and models
Shop #16
Name: Madenat Al Nejoom
Contact Numbers: 056 429 4305
Shop Owner: Riyaz
Business Details: Fuel Pumps
Shop #17
Name: Madenat Al Nejoom
Contact Numbers: 0544945486
Shop Owner: Zahid Khan
Business Details: Classic Mini Parts
Shop #18
Name: Sayed Habib
Contact Numbers: 052 918 9804
Shop Owner: Sayed Habib
Business Details: Corolla/Yaris Engines
Spencer Williams
WILLIAMS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.
