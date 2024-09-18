Assembly Polls: J&K Sees 59% Turnout In Phase-I

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A turnout of about 59 percent was recorded in the first phase of assembly in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said, adding polling passed off peacefully.

However, he said the figures are tentative and there might be a fractional increase after the final reports are received from the remote pockets and postal ballots.

The first phase of polls covered 24 seats across seven districts.

Briefing mediapersons here after polling ended at 6 pm, Pole said the ended peacefully without any untoward incident.

There are reports of some minor incidents of scuffle or argument from a few polling stations but“no serious incident” occurred that could have forced a repoll, he said.

“The polling percentage of 59 percent is highest in the past seven elections - four Lok Sabha polls and three assembly elections,” he said, attributing the increase in the voter turnout to various factors including improved security situation, active participation of political parties and candidates and a campaign by the department.

He said the polling percentage has come from the 3276 polling booths and 23 special polling booths-19 in Jammu and four in Delhi for the migrant voters.

He said the Election department of J&K has worked out percentage figures from districts.“I am glad to share that the South Kashmir districts have witnessed huge voter turnout. The areas in South Kashmir would otherwise witness a low percentage of even single digits. Since Lok Sabha polls were held in April-May, the voting percentage from South Kashmir districts increased significantly,” the J&K CEO said.“I am sure that in the next two phases, the voting percentage will be much higher than today.”

Sharing the district-wise percentage, Pole said Anantnag district recorded 54.17 per cent voting, Kulgam 61.7, Pulwama 46.03 and Shopian 53.64.“In Jammu, Doda district recorded 69.33 per cent voting, Kishtwar 77.23 and Ramban 67. 71 per cent voting,” he said.

He said in Kashmir, Kulgam recorded the highest voter turn and in Jammu, Kishtwar district topped the list.“Today's voting percentage is higher than previous elections held in 2009, 2014 and 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2008, 2014, 2024 (Assembly polls),” Pole said.

Doling out the Assembly constituency-wise poll percentage figures, Pole said In Kashmir, Shopian recorded 54.72 percent voting, Zainapora 52.64 percent, H 68 percent, Devsar 57.33 percent, Kulgam 62.70 percent, Anantnag 41.58 per cent, Anantang West 45.93 percent, Dooru 57.90 per cent, Kokernag 58 percent,

Pahalgam 67.86 per cent, Shangus-Anantnag East

52.94 percent, Pampore 44.78 percent, Pulwama 50.42 per cent Rajpora 48.07 percent and Tral 43.21 percent.



“In Jammu, Bhaderwah recorded 65.27 percent voting, Doda 70.21 per cent, Doda West 74.14 percent, Inderwal 80.06 percent,

Kishtwar 75.04

and Padder Nagseni 76.80 percentage,” Pole said

To a query whether any untoward incident was reported anywhere in J&K, Pole said no incident was reported to an extent where re-poll should be done.“Minor incidents were reported in Kishtwar where the Deputy Commissioner took the cognisance and the issue was resolved,” he said.“Central forces and police acted swiftly as well.”

He credited the highest voter turnout to the peaceful environment, vigorous campaigning by candidates and massive awareness campaign launched by the Election department of J&K.“Election department held a series of awareness campaigns across J&K which will continue for the phase-two and phase-three as well,” the J & K CEO said.