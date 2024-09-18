KAT VON D ANNOUNCES MY SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN TOUR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kat Von D - Photo by Vivian Villa-Caratachea

My Side of the Mountain Tour

Kat Von D will tour in support of her new album 'My Side of the Mountain,' with tickets on sale and the album dropping this Friday (9.20)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and artist Kat Von D has announced an upcoming tour supporting her new album My Side Of The Mountain. During the twelve-date tour, she will perform songs from the album, including the singles“Illusion,”“Por Ti,”“Dead,” and“Truth In Reverse.”

The tour kicks off with two shows in the Midwest featuring San Diego-based group PRAYERS, who is known for their distinctive Cholo Goth sound. Tickets will be on sale Friday (9.20) and Pre-Sale will be live tomorrow (9.19). For more information and tour dates, visit .

KAT VON D TOUR DATES:

10.30.24 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue (w/ Prayers)

10.31.24 - Chicago, IL - Outset (w/ Prayers)

11.03.24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11.04.24 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

11.05.24 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

11.07.24 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

11.09.24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11.11.24 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

11.13.24 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

12.04.24 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

12.06.24 - New York City, NY - Palladium Times Square

12.08.24 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Kat Von D's signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, new wave, post-punk, and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart.

Her lyrics, born from her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. The hype is real, and fans around the globe have been gravitating towards Kat's unforgettable and evolving brand of music.

Pre-save My Side Of The Mountain online and purchase an exclusive marble vinyl album variant at the official Kat Von D web store. There are also limited cassettes and CDs of the album available for pre-order, along with an exciting variety of new t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, and more.

Kat Von D website and tour dates

Pre-Order Vinyl, CD, and Cassette

ABOUT KAT VON D:

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry to starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire, Kat Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, an interest that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it's clear that music has always been her passion. Now, she's making waves in the goth/synthwave scene, and fans and critics love it.

Kat Von D's music has been featured by Billboard, US Weekly, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt Magazine, Revolver Magazine, and many others. Her upcoming album 'My Side of the Mountain' follows the success of her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, the Exorcisms EP, and her recent singles“Truth in Reverse,”“Illusion,” "Dead," and "Vampire Love." The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting and quality production, and it's no wonder she's not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul-she's now a legit music powerhouse.

