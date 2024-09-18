Ajinomoto Cellist Korea Opens 'Cellist Solution Center India' In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ajinomoto CELLiST Korea, a specialized company in cell culture media, has announced the opening of 'CSC India' in Ahmedabad, India.



The CSC (CELLiST Solution Center) is Ajinomoto's 'All in one' customer solution center offering comprehensive technical support to global biopharmaceuticals. These centers, located in South Korea, China, and India, are designed to support customers by accelerating the development of biologics and maximizing productivity.



CSC India has been established to provide technical support services related to upstream processes for Indian customers, in line with CELLiST's full-scale entry into the Indian market. The technical support services offered by CSC India include cell adaptation and media screening, scale-up support, protein quality analysis, and media customization.



An official from Ajinomoto Group stated,“As part of the 2030 Roadmap, we have identified the cell culture media business for biopharmaceuticals as a core focus of Healthcare domain. We plan to further strengthen our global supply chain for amino acids, which are key raw materials in bioprocess technology and cell culture media, leveraging our over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and food amino acid business.”



Masakazu Sugiyama, President of Ajinomoto CELLiST Korea, commented,“With the rapid growth in demand for cell culture media in India, we have opened CSC India to meet these needs and provide customized technical support. Through this initiative, we plan to supply high-quality, tailored cell culture media to more biopharmaceutical manufacturers globally.”



Ajinomoto CELLiST Korea, meanwhile, established a media production facility in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014. The facility, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, manufactures cell culture media for CHO and HEK293 cell lines.





