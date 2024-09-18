Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) Details Recent Milestones, Upcoming Goals In Miningnewswire Podcast
Date
9/18/2024 2:24:41 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Company's flagship Duquesne West Gold Property is believed to host an estimated historical mineral resource of 727,000 ounces of gold.
Emperor Metals aims to scale this resource as quickly and efficiently as possible, with the goal of increasing its market cap and enhancing shareholder value.
An updated mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) is planned for Q1 2025, based on drilling results achieved last year and this year's overall 16,000 meters assayed, and associated cutoff grades are planned to be significantly lowered.
Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF)
(FSE: 9NH), an advanced stage gold exploration company, was recently featured on IBN's The MiningNewsWire Podcast, where Head of Corporate Development and Director Alex Horsley discussed the company's flagship Duquesne West gold project, recent achievements and near-term plans and goals ( ).
“People are always talking about location, location, location, and we happen to be in the Southern Abitibi of Quebec, in the heart of this district surrounded by 15 gold producing mines – an area that's produced 200 million ounces of gold.” Horsley said, explaining that the Duquesne West gold project has a...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18092024000224011066ID1108689173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.