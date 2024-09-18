Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) Details Recent Milestones, Upcoming Goals In Miningnewswire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Company's flagship Duquesne West Property is believed to host an estimated historical mineral resource of 727,000 ounces of gold.

Emperor Metals aims to scale this resource as quickly and efficiently as possible, with the goal of increasing its cap and enhancing shareholder value. An updated mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) is planned for Q1 2025, based on results achieved last year and this year's overall 16,000 meters assayed, and associated cutoff grades are planned to be significantly lowered.

Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF)

(FSE: 9NH), an advanced stage gold exploration company, was recently featured on IBN's The MiningNewsWire Podcast, where Head of Corporate Development and Director Alex Horsley discussed the company's flagship Duquesne West gold project, recent achievements and near-term plans and goals

"People are always talking about location, location, location, and we happen to be in the Southern Abitibi of Quebec, in the heart of this district surrounded by 15 gold producing mines – an area that's produced 200 million ounces of gold." Horsley said, explaining that the Duquesne West gold project has a...

